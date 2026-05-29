BioMar successfully completes IPO

The fish feed giant BioMar has successfully completed its IPO (initial public offering), valued at US $1.7 billion (£1.26bn). Trading on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange began yesterday.
BioMar is the world’s third-largest global producer of feed for high-value farmed fish and shrimp by volume.
BioMar CEO Carlos Diaz said: “Our listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen marks a major and exciting milestone in BioMar’s history.
“I would like to thank our new shareholders for the trust and confidence you have shown in us.
“Your support confirms a shared belief in the need to prioritise building better food systems, and that efficient and sustainable feed solutions will be fundamental to the future of aquaculture.”
He added: “I am happy to witness that cornerstone investors, a broad range of institutional investors, and so many retail investors are joining us on this long-term journey. Alongside our leadership team, I look forward to shaping BioMar’s future as a listed company, driving innovation and long-term value creation.”
Jens Bjerg Sørensen CEO of BioMar’s majority shareholder Schouw & Co. and BioMar’s Chairman, said: “I am pleased to welcome BioMar’s new shareholders, including Danish and international institutional investors as well as the many Danish private investors.
“Investor interest in a leading pure-play aquaculture specialist at the centre of a growing global industry has been overwhelming.”
He stressed: "The IPO of BioMar does not mark the end of Schouw & Co.’s ownership. We intend to remain a majority shareholder, reflecting our strong confidence in the business, its value creation potential, and its management team and dedicated employees.”
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