Shellfish: emergency measures

Shellfish farming has never been an easy option, and for many it is a lifestyle choice. That is fine when everything runs smoothly, but for those whose oysters become affected by disease, then that choice can prove to be financially disastrous.

Worldwide, oysters can be affected by several different parasites and diseases, most of which cause no harm to humans, but are lethal for oysters. The list includes dermo (Perkinsus marinus), a parasitic disease that causes high mortality in warm waters; multinucleated sphere unknown (MSX) (Haplosporidium nelsoni), a protozoan parasite particularly prevalent in warm estuarine environments; Bonamia ostreae, which affects flat oysters by hijacking haemocytes – the primary immune cells – and suppresses the oyster’s immune response, causing mass mortality; vibriosis, caused by Vibrio bacteria, which results in shell and tissue infections and causes illness in humans; roseovarius oyster disease (ROD) caused by the bacterium Roseovarius crassostreae, which affects juvenile oysters; and nocardiosis, a bacterial infection causing nodules and tissue necrosis.

Pacific oyster mortality syndrome (POMS) is a major cause of mass oyster deaths and is triggered by infection with oyster herpesvirus – ostreid herpesvirus-1 (OSHV-1). It was first picked up in France following significant mortality events but has since been found in other global locations. Researchers believe that while the OSHV-1 virus is the trigger and weakens an oyster’s immune system, POMS is a polymicrobial disease that also involves bacteria, and Vibrio species in particular.

While careful management and attentive monitoring can help to control the spread of parasites and diseases, farmers may not notice their presence until a regular crop inspection shows up sudden mass mortality.

This was the case in Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada, where the CAN $27m (£14.2m) oyster industry has been hit with both MSX and dermo, resulting in 100% mortality in the worst affected areas.

Other bivalves, such as mussels, clams and scallops, are not affected. However, the livelihoods of growers, harvesters and processors across the region have been put increasingly at risk.

MSX was first confirmed in July 2024, followed a year later by dermo. By September 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) had declared the waters of Eastern Canada, which take in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, PEI, and Quebec, as areas where both MSX and dermo was present or very likely to be present.

Canada’s federal government recognised that maintaining a healthy and sustainable oyster industry is essential for both families and communities, as well as to the economy and cultural heritage.

As a result, and following petitioning from industry bodies, the government has agreed to provide support to help oyster harvesters and fishers to adapt, restock and rebuild their livelihoods.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) in partnership with CFIA, has already delivered more than 17,000 diagnostic tests since July 2024 and invested more than £0.5 million in research to strengthen disease response and preparedness.

Ongoing support includes approval by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), using a controlled, risk-based approach, for the import of broodstock from the USA to enable disease resistant oysters to be bred for aquaculture use in Atlantic Canada. Around $1.5m (£800,000) has been allocated for this.

A further sum of more than $4.2m (£2.2m) has been allocated to help PEI growers cover the cost of purchasing disease-resistant oyster seed to restock their farms.

Wild oyster harvesters are being assisted through a licence buy-back scheme, for which DFO has pledged up to $6m (£3.2m) in support.

Money has also been set aside to pay for the development of a new strategy for Atlantic Canada’s oyster industry, which will focus on disease management, supply, markets, processing, jobs, training, and practical options for affected workers and businesses.

Further support for the oyster sector is being provided by a customer support programme operated through Farm Credit Canada.

This aims to identify options to reduce short-term financial pressures, such as the adjustment of loan payment schedules. Several schemes are also in place to provide counselling services to the industry, their families and employees.

Peter Warris, Executive Director, Prince Edward Island Aquaculture Alliance, acknowledged the impact of MSX and dermo on the island’s industry, which had previously been a success story, and conceded that the industry must transition away from natural seed collection to the use of hatchery seed.