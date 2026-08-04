Shellfish: emergency measures

Shellfish farming has never been an easy option, and for many it is a lifestyle choice. That is fine when everything runs smoothly, but for those whose oysters become affected by disease, then that choice can prove to be financially disastrous.
Worldwide, oysters can be affected by several different parasites and diseases, most of which cause no harm to humans, but are lethal for oysters. The list includes dermo (Perkinsus marinus), a parasitic disease that causes high mortality in warm waters; multinucleated sphere unknown (MSX) (Haplosporidium nelsoni), a protozoan parasite particularly prevalent in warm estuarine environments; Bonamia ostreae, which affects flat oysters by hijacking haemocytes – the primary immune cells – and suppresses the oyster’s immune response, causing mass mortality; vibriosis, caused by Vibrio bacteria, which results in shell and tissue infections and causes illness in humans; roseovarius oyster disease (ROD) caused by the bacterium Roseovarius crassostreae, which affects juvenile oysters; and nocardiosis, a bacterial infection causing nodules and tissue necrosis.
Pacific oyster mortality syndrome (POMS) is a major cause of mass oyster deaths and is triggered by infection with oyster herpesvirus – ostreid herpesvirus-1 (OSHV-1). It was first picked up in France following significant mortality events but has since been found in other global locations. Researchers believe that while the OSHV-1 virus is the trigger and weakens an oyster’s immune system, POMS is a polymicrobial disease that also involves bacteria, and Vibrio species in particular.
While careful management and attentive monitoring can help to control the spread of parasites and diseases, farmers may not notice their presence until a regular crop inspection shows up sudden mass mortality.
This was the case in Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada, where the CAN $27m (£14.2m) oyster industry has been hit with both MSX and dermo, resulting in 100% mortality in the worst affected areas.
Other bivalves, such as mussels, clams and scallops, are not affected. However, the livelihoods of growers, harvesters and processors across the region have been put increasingly at risk.
MSX was first confirmed in July 2024, followed a year later by dermo. By September 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) had declared the waters of Eastern Canada, which take in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, PEI, and Quebec, as areas where both MSX and dermo was present or very likely to be present.
Canada’s federal government recognised that maintaining a healthy and sustainable oyster industry is essential for both families and communities, as well as to the economy and cultural heritage.
As a result, and following petitioning from industry bodies, the government has agreed to provide support to help oyster harvesters and fishers to adapt, restock and rebuild their livelihoods.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) in partnership with CFIA, has already delivered more than 17,000 diagnostic tests since July 2024 and invested more than £0.5 million in research to strengthen disease response and preparedness.
Ongoing support includes approval by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), using a controlled, risk-based approach, for the import of broodstock from the USA to enable disease resistant oysters to be bred for aquaculture use in Atlantic Canada. Around $1.5m (£800,000) has been allocated for this.
A further sum of more than $4.2m (£2.2m) has been allocated to help PEI growers cover the cost of purchasing disease-resistant oyster seed to restock their farms.
Wild oyster harvesters are being assisted through a licence buy-back scheme, for which DFO has pledged up to $6m (£3.2m) in support.
Money has also been set aside to pay for the development of a new strategy for Atlantic Canada’s oyster industry, which will focus on disease management, supply, markets, processing, jobs, training, and practical options for affected workers and businesses.
Further support for the oyster sector is being provided by a customer support programme operated through Farm Credit Canada.
This aims to identify options to reduce short-term financial pressures, such as the adjustment of loan payment schedules. Several schemes are also in place to provide counselling services to the industry, their families and employees.
Peter Warris, Executive Director, Prince Edward Island Aquaculture Alliance, acknowledged the impact of MSX and dermo on the island’s industry, which had previously been a success story, and conceded that the industry must transition away from natural seed collection to the use of hatchery seed.
On the other side of the globe in Hong Kong, extreme heat and increasing salinity are threatening a centuries-old oyster growing tradition in Deep Bay, which is known for the quality of its bivalves. The local oyster, Crassostrea (Magallana) hongkongensis, has evolved to grow in low salinity estuary waters, but in recent years the water has become warmer and more saline, as the timing of the rainy season gets ever later in response to climate change. This has slowed down oyster growth and contributed to mass die-offs every year.
A further issue is the increasing frequency of “super typhoons” which result in damage to the 10,000 or so bamboo rafts in Deep Bay from which local farmers suspend their oysters. As a result, many of the older growers are giving up their businesses.
Lau Fau Shan, a traditional fishing village on the shore of Deep Bay, is renowned as a centre of oyster farming and is famous for its air-dried “golden oysters”. The village has become a vibrant seafood hub for tourists, and the local growers are anxious to maintain their source of income.
Now, a team of scientists, led by Professor Vengatesen at the Swire Institute of Marine Science, University of Hong Kong, has developed a salt-tolerant “super oyster” using genomic selection technology, to help the sector adapt to the changing climate conditions.
The researchers also developed a toolkit for commercial hatcheries to use, which enables seed producers to analyse oyster DNA and identify parents with a better chance of surviving in the warming Hong Kong waters.
The “super oyster” has so far been found to have a survival rate of between 30% and 40%, compared to less than 10% experienced with regular oysters. The scientists aim to increase the survival rate to 80% by using more refined prediction models.