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Nicki Holmyard

Nicki Holmyard

Contributor
Wyvex Media Ltd.
Address
United Kingdom

Biography

Nicki Holmyard is a journalist and has written many articles and books on fishing, aquaculture and seafood processing. She is also a Director of Offshore Shellfish, a large scale mussel farm based in Devon, in the south west of England.

 

Nicki’s column in Fish Farmer covers shellfish stories and issues from around the UK and worldwide. She has also presented and facilitated discussions at seafood conferences, and acted as a judge for awards in the shellfish and aquaculture sectors generally

 

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