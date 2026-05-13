Barcelona: a global showcase

Travel disruption and global insecurity over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East were not enough to dampen spirits at the world’s biggest seafood trade show.

Expectations are always high for Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global and Barcelona did not disappoint.

The world’s largest and most diverse seafood trade event concluded its 32nd edition with more than 35,500 seafood professionals in attendance. Over the course of three days, suppliers, buyers and industry stakeholders from around the globe gathered to exchange insights, explore innovations and address the key opportunities and challenges shaping the future of the sector.

This year’s edition represented the largest in the event’s history in terms of attendance and exhibit space with more than 2,290 exhibiting companies from 85 countries and 65 national and regional pavilions, covering more than 52,980 net square metres of exhibit space. Held at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Vía venue, the expo spanned halls 1 through 5, as well as the galleria between halls 4 and 5. The event is estimated to have generated an economic impact exceeding 161 million euros for the city.

Countries from around the world were represented through seafood producers, retailers, national and regional pavilions and government delegations.

Exhibitors at Seafood Expo Global presented a wide range of seafood products, including fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, processed and packaged offerings, highlighting innovation across all categories.

Meanwhile, Seafood Processing Global brought together companies covering the full spectrum of processing solutions, from packaging materials and machinery to refrigeration systems, processing equipment, sanitation technologies, transport, logistics, quality control services and more.

The conference programme, accompanying the Expo, offered seafood professionals a comprehensive look at the industry from every angle, spanning sustainable sourcing and supply chain transparency, responsible aquaculture and fisheries innovation, worker welfare and brand-driven business growth among others. Sessions ranged from expert discussions on responsible marine ingredient sourcing, ESG-driven innovation in blue food systems, meaningful worker engagement across seafood supply chains, how strategic branding and category creation are redefining commercial growth beyond commodities and more.

A highlight of the programme was the keynote address, “High Stakes, Shifting Tides: The Global Outlook on Seafood, Trade, Economic Pressure Points and Opportunities,” delivered by Dr Nomi Prins, economist and geopolitical strategist. Her presentation provided a forward-looking analysis of the economic forces influencing the global seafood market and how companies can capitalise on new trade paths and product diversification to meet robust demand in 2026.

A major new feature of this year’s edition was the Aquaculture Innovation Zone, a dedicated space focused on the future of aquaculture. The zone included an Innovation Theatre with product pitches, programming and networking opportunities. The new area brought together companies, start-ups and researchers working on solutions in areas such as fish health, water quality monitoring, AI-driven analytics and sustainable production systems.