Seaweed Conference 2026 set for Oban this November

Seaweed Scotland, in partnership with the UK Seaweed Network, will host its annual conference on 18–19 November 2026 at Corran Halls, Oban, bringing together producers, processors, researchers, policymakers and partners from across the UK seaweed sector for two days of talks, panels and networking.

Seaweed Scotland is a not-for-profit membership trade body representing the Scottish seaweed sector. Formerly the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association, the organisation supports its members through policy engagement, regulatory input, research and sector development, and co-authored the sector’s Code of Good Practice. It is based in Oban, Argyll, and also leads the UK Seaweed Network in partnership with WWF-UK, UCL, the UK Agri-Tech Centre and the Fishmongers’ Company.

This year’s programme is built around the theme "History, Culture, and Development", tracing seaweed’s long place in coastal communities and looking ahead to its role in a sustainable marine economy. Sessions will span the science, regulation, and commercial development of the sector alongside its cultural and historical significance, reflecting both how far the industry has come and where it is headed.

Highlights of the 2026 programme include: sustainable harvesting limits of wild biomass, a panel from the local Barcaldine seaweed alginate factory (which was operational until 1994), seaweed fermentation, and further updates from around the world.