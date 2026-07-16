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Seaweed Conference 2026 set for Oban this November

Events & Webinars News16 Jul 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

Seaweed Scotland, in partnership with the UK Seaweed Network, will host its annual conference on 18–19 November 2026 at Corran Halls, Oban, bringing together producers, processors, researchers, policymakers and partners from across the UK seaweed sector for two days of talks, panels and networking.

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Rhianna Rees, Chief Executive of Seaweed Scotland, at the 2025 Seaweed Conference

Seaweed Scotland is a not-for-profit membership trade body representing the Scottish seaweed sector. Formerly the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association, the organisation supports its members through policy engagement, regulatory input, research and sector development, and co-authored the sector’s Code of Good Practice. It is based in Oban, Argyll, and also leads the UK Seaweed Network in partnership with WWF-UK, UCL, the UK Agri-Tech Centre and the Fishmongers’ Company.

 

This year’s programme is built around the theme "History, Culture, and Development", tracing seaweed’s long place in coastal communities and looking ahead to its role in a sustainable marine economy. Sessions will span the science, regulation, and commercial development of the sector alongside its cultural and historical significance, reflecting both how far the industry has come and where it is headed.

 

Highlights of the 2026 programme include: sustainable harvesting limits of wild biomass, a panel from the local Barcaldine seaweed alginate factory (which was operational until 1994), seaweed fermentation, and further updates from around the world.

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Delegates at the Seaweed Conference 2025

Prannie Rhatigan, author of the Irish Seaweed Kitchen, and advocate for seaweed for food, will be delivering the keynote on day one of the conference. There will also be the £17,000 innovation competition for a project that is proven to contribute to the development of the seaweed sector.

 

The conference is the leading annual gathering for the Scottish and wider UK seaweed community, providing a forum for members and partners to share research, shape policy and build the relationships that underpin a growing, responsible industry.

 

Rhianna Rees, Chief Executive of Seaweed Scotland, said: "Scotland’s relationship with seaweed stretches back centuries, and this year’s conference celebrates that heritage while focusing firmly on the future. Bringing the sector together in Oban gives our members, researchers and partners the chance to share what they’ve learned, tackle the challenges ahead, and keep building an industry that is sustainable, well-evidenced and rooted in our coastal communities. We’re delighted to once again welcome delegates to Corran Halls this November."

Practical information

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Discussion underway in Oban
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