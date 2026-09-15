Bakkafrost Scotland wins Innovation award

Bakkafrost Scotland has been recognised for its pioneering approach to fish welfare and sustainable salmon production at the Prosper Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards.

(From left) awards host and comedian Jimmy McGhie; Michael Hill, Head of Compliance, Bakkafrost Scotland; Ian Laister, Managing Director, Bakkafrost Scotland; Stuart Black, Chief Executive, Highlands and Islands Enterprise. Pic (Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

(From left) awards host and comedian Jimmy McGhie; Michael Hill, Head of Compliance, Bakkafrost Scotland; Ian Laister, Managing Director, Bakkafrost Scotland; Stuart Black, Chief Executive, Highlands and Islands Enterprise. Pic (Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

The company won the Highlands and Islands Enterprise Award for Excellence in Innovation at the awards ceremony at the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel in Inverness .

The award recognises the company’s investment in innovative technology and new approaches to salmon rearing at its Applecross facility in Wester Ross.

Officially opened by Princess Anne earlier this year, the multi-million-pound facility is the UK’s largest freshwater recirculating aquaculture system, or RAS, and allows Bakkafrost Scotland to carefully control the environment in which its salmon are reared throughout the different stages of their freshwater life cycle.

The technology allows salmon to spend longer in freshwater, where conditions can be carefully managed, producing larger and more robust smolts before they are transferred to sea.

This approach, says the company, supports Bakkafrost Scotland’s aim of reducing the time its salmon spend at sea from two summers to one, helping to improve fish health and welfare by reducing exposure to natural biological challenges in the marine environment.

The closed-loop RAS system also uses around 90% less water than traditional hatcheries, continuously filtering water to maintain consistent quality and precise temperature control.

Powered from renewable hydro and solar energy sources, the facility has capacity to produce around 13 million smolts annually, supporting year-round production and giving greater control over the freshwater stages of the salmon life cycle.