AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - HIGHLANDS AND ISLANDS ENTERPRISE

HIE is committed to supporting the sustainable growth of Scotland’s aquaculture sector, recognising its vital contribution to the economy and communities.

HIE’s tailored business support focuses on strengthening business competitiveness, encouraging investment, fostering innovation and supporting the transition to more sustainable production systems. HIE also works with regional and national partners to create the conditions for long-term sector success. By working in collaboration and supporting industry-led initiatives, HIE helps strengthen the resilience, productivity and international competitiveness of Scotland’s aquaculture sector.

www.hie.co.uk