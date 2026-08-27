Fish health webinar: save the date

Fish Farmer and leading aquaculture technology business ScaleAQ have teamed up to present a webinar tackling the key issues in salmon health.
The one-hour webinar, Fish Health 2026, is part of our Aqua Agenda series. It is free to attend and takes place on Tuesday 6 October 2026, at 11.30am (UK time).
The panel features Ronnie Soutar, Head of Veterinary Services, Scottish Sea Farms; Kimberley McKinnell, Director of Biology, Bakkafrost Scotland; Iain Berrill, Technical Director, Salmon Scotland; Tore Laastad, Commercial Product Manager, Barge and Thermolicer with ScaleAQ; and Torstein Kristensen, Head of Biology, ScaleAQ.
Farmed salmon face a number of challenges, in the marine environment and at the hatchery/freshwater stage. The issue of sea lice has received a lot of public attention, and it continues to be a significant problem, but farmers also need to deal with gill health, especially amoebic gill disease (AGD); jellyfish and algal blooms; temperature-related stress; diseases such as infectious salmon anaemia (ISA); and mortality and welfare issues during treatment. At the hatchery stage, infections such as saprolegnia can also cause mortalities.
Overall, the issues are closely connected: warmer water can increase parasite and jellyfish risks; gill damage can make treatments more hazardous; and repeated handling can worsen welfare and mortality. Recent figures suggest improved survival rates but salmon producers have no grounds for complacency.
In Fish Farmer’s webinar “Fish Health 2026”, in association with ScaleAQ, our panel of experts discusses the challenges, the lessons that have been learned over the past few years and the prospects for improving fish health and survival still further.
Our partner for the event, ScaleAQ, is a major global aquaculture technology and equipment supplier headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. Formed in 2019, it provides end-to-end solutions—including sea cages, feed barges, digital software, and land-based RAS facilities—for fish farming worldwide.
The ScaleAQ group also includes one of the world’s largest aquaculture service vessel companies Moen Marin, and Maskon, a leading manufacturer of fish vaccination systems.
To register for this free webinar or to find out more, click here.
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