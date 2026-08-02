Fish health: grim numbers

Farmed salmon and trout mortality in Norway declined last year, but the overall figure remains high.

Farmed salmon mortality fell - slightly - but it is still too high, say vets

Farmed salmon mortality fell - slightly - but it is still too high, say vets

This is one of the main findings from the recently published 2025 fish health report from the Norwegian Veterinary Institute.

While there has been some progress with pancreatic and bacterial kidney disease, it would seem that substantial problems remain.

The Institute report, prepared by Torfinn Moldal, Researcher and Scientific Co-ordinator at the institute, says that 43.3 million Atlantic salmon, 2.84 million rainbow trout and 2.44 million Atlantic cod weighing more than three grams died in land-based phase juvenile production facilities in 2025.

This represents a decrease for salmon and trout compared with 2024, while mortality increased for cod.

For all species, non-infectious diseases were ranked as the most important health challenges in the juvenile phase in a survey of fish health personnel as well as inspectors and advisors from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority. Infectious pancreatic necrosis (IPN) was ranked relatively high, however, for both salmon and rainbow trout.

In the sea phase, 54.8 million salmon, 3.2 million rainbow trout and 2.4 million cod died.

The authorities in Norway require monthly reporting of the standing stock of live fish as well as losses and mortality in both the juvenile and grow-out phases.

However, the report says it is challenging to link this data and thereby estimate production mortality from first feeding to harvest, because fish groups cannot be traced at group level when they are moved within facilities and between juvenile and grow-out facilities.

It adds: “In the earliest phase of production in juvenile facilities, a certain level of culling or losses is expected, and the Fish Health Report therefore excludes the 0–3 gram weight class from its calculations.

“In 2025, the reported number of dead juvenile fish weighing more than 3 grams were 43.3 million Atlantic salmon, 2.84 million rainbow trout, and 2.44 million Atlantic cod.“

This represents a decrease in this phase for salmon and rainbow trout on 2024, but there was a significant increase for cod.

From a standing start just a few years ago, cod farming is now one of the fastest growing branches of aquaculture in Norway, so the figures could be expected to be up on previous years.