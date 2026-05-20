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Event News

Glasgow, here we come

Glasgow, here we come

Sea Farming20 May 2026
Robert Outram looks forward to the much-anticipated Aquaculture UK, opening next month on the banks of the Clyde
Sea: the future

Sea: the future

Sea Farming18 May 2026
The future of working vessels will be on display in Southampton this June, at Seawork
Call for abstracts opens for World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026

Call for abstracts opens for World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026

Land Based Farming & Hatcheries27 Apr 2026
Researchers from around the world are being encouraged to submit papers for the December conference in Dar-Es-Salaam
Singapore conference focuses on high yield production in aquaculture

Singapore conference focuses on high yield production in aquaculture

Sea Farming27 Apr 2026
World Aquaculture Singapore 2026 will bring together experts from all over the world this June
Aquaculture experts set to meet in San Salvador

Aquaculture experts set to meet in San Salvador

Sea Farming23 Apr 2026
LACQUA 2026 will bring together researchers, businesses, policymakers and students this October
Salmon and herring products win top prizes in Barcelona

Salmon and herring products win top prizes in Barcelona

Processing22 Apr 2026
Vičiūnai Group, Frais Embal, Lerøy and the UK’s Sykes were all winners
Global seaweed conference cancelled due to Middle East conflict

Global seaweed conference cancelled due to Middle East conflict

Seaweed20 Apr 2026
US-Iran war has led to too much travel disruption for the event in Bangkok to go ahead, organisers say
Shortlist announced for 2026 Aquaculture Awards

Shortlist announced for 2026 Aquaculture Awards

Sea Farming17 Apr 2026
Winners will be announced on 16 June in Glasgow
Seagriculture EU 2026 brings together an industry in transition

Seagriculture EU 2026 brings together an industry in transition

Seaweed13 Apr 2026
‘Survival, scale and real impact’ in the seaweed sector will be the themes of the conference in Gothenburg
Seafood Excellence Global shortlist for Barcelona awards revealed

Seafood Excellence Global shortlist for Barcelona awards revealed

Processing07 Apr 2026
Seafood offerings from 17 countries are in contention, with the judges’ final decision to come on 21 April
Vietnam to stage major international seafood showcase

Vietnam to stage major international seafood showcase

Sea Farming25 Mar 2026
Ho Chi Minh City will host Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026
Seawork set to deliver multi-million-pound boost to local economy

Seawork set to deliver multi-million-pound boost to local economy

Sea Farming23 Mar 2026
Commercial marine and workboat show will bring in an estimated £10m to £13m, the organisers estimate
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