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Directory Articles

AuraAqua- A natural solution for fish health and resilience

AuraAqua- A natural solution for fish health and resilience

Experimental challenge model developed for cardiomyopathy syndrome

Experimental challenge model developed for cardiomyopathy syndrome

Brimmond launches next-generation NetJet™ 350D MkII

Brimmond launches next-generation NetJet™ 350D MkII

The latest iteration of the NetJet draws on three decades of experience
Genetic breeding for robust salmon

Genetic breeding for robust salmon

Optimised genetics, combined with best production practices, are essential to improving survival, fish welfare, efficiency and profitability in salmon farming
Maximising net-cleaner uptime

Maximising net-cleaner uptime

Durable, low-maintenance design is the key to ensuring you get the best out of your net-cleaner
Breeding for a changing climate

Breeding for a changing climate

Genetics is building thermal resilience in salmonids.
O’Toole Transport: 30 years of trusted growth across Europe

O’Toole Transport: 30 years of trusted growth across Europe

O’Toole Transport has three decades’ experience in temperature-controlled logistics across Ireland, the UK and Europe
True Colours

True Colours

True Colours - There’s a story behind the orange in farmed salmon – one worth telling properly
Let farmers farm

Let farmers farm

UV water treatment in modern fish farming: what really matters

UV water treatment in modern fish farming: what really matters

Supporting sustainable aquaculture

Supporting sustainable aquaculture

Future-proof value

Future-proof value

How multiport tube diverters ensure a higher return on investment for feed pellet processors
How Green Pin® entered the aquaculture arena

How Green Pin® entered the aquaculture arena

In the world of industrial hardware, innovation starts with a simple observation and a question. For Green Pin®, that question was: Could our existing products withstand the demanding conditions of aquaculture?
Choosing the right blower for aquaculture

Choosing the right blower for aquaculture

Blower performance is key to keeping oxygen levels stable
Innovation, community, and a warm Irish welcome

Innovation, community, and a warm Irish welcome

Debuting a dedicated national pavilion, Ireland brings engineering strength, aquatech innovation, and signature hospitality to Glasgow for Aquaculture UK 2026
Advancing fish health through tailored vaccine solutions

Advancing fish health through tailored vaccine solutions

The approach taken by Ceva Ridgeway Biologicals means vaccines can be matched more precisely to local needs and conditions
Omega Air A-DRY TAC adsorption dryer range

Omega Air A-DRY TAC adsorption dryer range

SCC Scrolli range

SCC Scrolli range

SCC Aquarius range

SCC Aquarius range

Developing a bespoke qualification for Bakkafrost Feed Technicians

Developing a bespoke qualification for Bakkafrost Feed Technicians

Flanged Forged Steel Ball Valve

Flanged Forged Steel Ball Valve

Sump Buddy Pump

Sump Buddy Pump

PVC Pneumatic Actuated Butterfly Valve

PVC Pneumatic Actuated Butterfly Valve

GEA PowerPak 7000 PLUS

GEA PowerPak 7000 PLUS

GEA OptiRobot

GEA OptiRobot

GEA MultiJector

GEA MultiJector

Shetland marine sustainability course links science to island life

Shetland marine sustainability course links science to island life

Scotland’s largest wellboat is now in operation: Inter Alba

Scotland’s largest wellboat is now in operation: Inter Alba

Low-impact net cleaning brings greater sustainability and lower operational costs

Low-impact net cleaning brings greater sustainability and lower operational costs

New UK office for water treatment specialist Alumichem

New UK office for water treatment specialist Alumichem

TGP and GBD: The invisible imbalance

TGP and GBD: The invisible imbalance

Mooring

Mooring

Nets

Nets

Pens

Pens

FIAP profinet aluminium net

FIAP profinet aluminium net

FIAP profiwork Fish Stunner

FIAP profiwork Fish Stunner

FIAP profifeed Belt Feeder PRO

FIAP profifeed Belt Feeder PRO

Air Products investment offers greater resilience to Scottish aquaculture

Air Products investment offers greater resilience to Scottish aquaculture

Hydrotech Cloth Filter: confidence series

Hydrotech Cloth Filter: confidence series

Belt-Dryer

Belt-Dryer

Screw-Press

Screw-Press

Press-Dryer

Press-Dryer

The reliable cold chain solution

The reliable cold chain solution

Breed for resilience, manage for prevention

Breed for resilience, manage for prevention

New research points way for improving gill health in UK Atlantic salmon production
Bakkafrost: Driving forward sustainability

Bakkafrost: Driving forward sustainability

Bakkafrost Scotland is leading with sector firsts and smart innovation
Mowi: Investing in quality

Mowi: Investing in quality

Mowi Scotland celebrates 60 years of salmon, sustainability and supporting communities
Brimmond NetJet™

Brimmond NetJet™

Aquaculture industry trials yield positive results for Brimmond’s NetJet™

Aquaculture industry trials yield positive results for Brimmond’s NetJet™

A pioneering aquaculture net cleaning pump, designed and manufactured by North-east Scotland based engineering specialists, Brimmond, has successfully completed further trials with a world-leading supplier in the sector.
Feed Systems

Feed Systems

Multiple deployment options - Dry and submersible pump configurations
World’s first climate-neutral boat hull

World’s first climate-neutral boat hull

Polarcirkel Boats

Polarcirkel Boats

The robust Polarcirkel workboats offer great design, quality build, unique flexibility, user-friendliness and low maintenance.
Data-driven solutions for sustainable fish farming

Data-driven solutions for sustainable fish farming

Get a free monitoring layout designed for your farm

Get a free monitoring layout designed for your farm

A year of success for HS Marine

A year of success for HS Marine

Identifying the microbes of interest

Identifying the microbes of interest

The power of genetics - AquaGen’s breeding innovations enhance salmon health and sustainability

The power of genetics - AquaGen’s breeding innovations enhance salmon health and sustainability

Lantra enhances aquaculture safety with new winching course

Lantra enhances aquaculture safety with new winching course

Oxygen Aeration: Equipment

Oxygen Aeration: Equipment

Oxygen Advice and Support

Oxygen Advice and Support

From Scotland to the world: aquaculture innovation gains ground

From Scotland to the world: aquaculture innovation gains ground

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