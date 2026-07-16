Veitchi: Specialist fit-out solutions for the aquaculture sector

Veitchi Interiors is a leading specialist contractor delivering high-quality internal fit-out solutions across Scotland, with a growing track record in supporting the aquaculture sector.
A key strength of the business is its ability to operate in remote and logistically challenging locations. Many fish farming and aquaculture facilities are located in coastal or rural areas where access, weather conditions, and programme constraints can present significant challenges. Veitchi Interiors has developed a practical and adaptable approach to working in these environments, ensuring that projects are delivered efficiently without compromising on quality or safety.
The company has previously undertaken works in Oban, Barcaldine, Ardessie, Skye and Fort William, providing valuable experience of the operational realities within the sector. This includes managing restricted access, coordinating deliveries to remote areas, and maintaining programmes in locations where resources and infrastructure can be limited. This experience allows the team to plan effectively from the outset, mitigating risk and supporting clients throughout the delivery process.
As Colin Kennedy, Managing Director of Veitchi Interiors, explains: “Our experience working in remote locations, combined with our expertise in hygienic environments, allows us to provide practical, reliable solutions that are tailored specifically to the needs of the aquaculture sector.”
Veitchi Interiors offers a full fit-out service, covering both new-build developments and refurbishment of existing facilities. Whether for fish processing units, hatcheries, laboratories, or staff welfare areas, the company provides a complete solution – from early engagement and technical input through to installation and project completion.
At the core of its service offering is specialist expertise in hygienic wall, floor and ceiling finishes. These elements are critical within aquaculture environments, where strict standards of cleanliness, durability, and compliance must be met. Veitchi Interiors installs robust systems designed to perform in demanding conditions, including areas exposed to moisture, temperature fluctuations, and frequent wash-down regimes.
The company works with a range of high-performance, food-safe materials, ensuring that installations are both compliant and long-lasting. Particular attention is given to detailing, junctions, and finishes, helping to reduce maintenance requirements and extend the lifecycle of the facility. This focus on quality and performance is key in environments where downtime or failure can have operational and commercial impacts.
In addition to technical capability, Veitchi Interiors places strong emphasis on project management, communication and collaboration. By working closely with clients, design teams, and main contractors, the company ensures that projects are delivered safely, on programme and within budget. Flexibility and responsiveness are central to this approach, particularly in projects where operational continuity is essential.
With a reputation built on reliability, adaptability, and quality workmanship, Veitchi Interiors is well placed to support the evolving needs of the aquaculture sector across Scotland and beyond.
For further information, visit www.veitchiinteriors.co.uk or contact the team to discuss upcoming projects.
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