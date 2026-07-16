Veitchi: Specialist fit-out solutions for the aquaculture sector

The company has previously undertaken works in Oban, Barcaldine, Ardessie, Skye and Fort William, providing valuable experience of the operational realities within the sector. This includes managing restricted access, coordinating deliveries to remote areas, and maintaining programmes in locations where resources and infrastructure can be limited. This experience allows the team to plan effectively from the outset, mitigating risk and supporting clients throughout the delivery process.

As Colin Kennedy, Managing Director of Veitchi Interiors, explains: “Our experience working in remote locations, combined with our expertise in hygienic environments, allows us to provide practical, reliable solutions that are tailored specifically to the needs of the aquaculture sector.”

Veitchi Interiors offers a full fit-out service, covering both new-build developments and refurbishment of existing facilities. Whether for fish processing units, hatcheries, laboratories, or staff welfare areas, the company provides a complete solution – from early engagement and technical input through to installation and project completion.

At the core of its service offering is specialist expertise in hygienic wall, floor and ceiling finishes. These elements are critical within aquaculture environments, where strict standards of cleanliness, durability, and compliance must be met. Veitchi Interiors installs robust systems designed to perform in demanding conditions, including areas exposed to moisture, temperature fluctuations, and frequent wash-down regimes.