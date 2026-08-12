Fish & Seafood machinery up for auction

Fish filleting, shellfish cleaning and drying, thermal processing, weighing and packaging equipment are among a broad range of machines coming to online auction.



The auction is organised by Industrial Auctions on behalf of a specialist in seafood processing and packaging equipment based in Galicia. You can find machinery from leading manufacturers such as BAADER, Robopac, Pieralisi, ILPRA, Hermasa and others.



Detailed specifications and photos are available online, with an on-site viewing day on 8 September 2026.



With over 1,500 auctions organised, Industrial Auctions provides support with loading, transport and export documentation, ensuring a smooth process from search to delivery.



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