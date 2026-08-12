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Fish & Seafood machinery up for auction

What's New12 Aug 2026by Guest contributor
Industrial Auctions Photo 18 August 2026

Fish filleting, shellfish cleaning and drying, thermal processing, weighing and packaging equipment are among a broad range of machines coming to online auction.


The auction is organised by Industrial Auctions on behalf of a specialist in seafood processing and packaging equipment based in Galicia. You can find machinery from leading manufacturers such as BAADER, Robopac, Pieralisi, ILPRA, Hermasa and others.


Detailed specifications and photos are available online, with an on-site viewing day on 8 September 2026.


With over 1,500 auctions organised, Industrial Auctions provides support with loading, transport and export documentation, ensuring a smooth process from search to delivery.


Want to see more? Browse the offer now!

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

What are common maintenance needs for BAADER filleting machines?How do Robopac wrapping machines improve seafood packaging efficiency?What export documentation is required when buying equipment from Galicia?How are thermal processors tested before resale at auctions?What features distinguish Hermasa shellfish cleaning systems?
Aquaculture Farming SolutionsDrying SolutionsGutting & Filleting EquipmentPackaging MachineryProcessingProducts and InnovationsSea FarmingWeighing and Scales
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