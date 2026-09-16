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Damen Folla partners with Zeabuz on docking system

What's New16 Sep 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

Boatbuilder Damen Folla and marine technology business Zeabuz have collaborated on a new smart docking system designed to help avoid collisions.

Zeafalcon autonomous vessel
Zeafalcon autonomous vessel

The ZeaWatch Docking Assist system provides an overview of infrastructure, both above and below the waterline. It combines cameras and 4D radar technology with sonar and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System). The system builds a dynamic map of the vessel surroundings both above and below the waterline, and presents this in a birds-eye map view with distance measurements and a “traffic light” warning system. The system was displayed at the Nor-Fishing show last month, as part of the autonomous vessel Zeafalcon (pictured).

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How is Zeabuz developing autonomous vessels for marine operations?What other technologies are aquaculture companies using to prevent vessel collisions?Where are autonomous vessels being trialled in fish-farming operations?Which aquaculture tasks are autonomous vessels being used to perform?What role does Zeafalcon play in Zeabuz’s autonomous vessel programme?
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