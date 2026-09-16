Damen Folla partners with Zeabuz on docking system

Boatbuilder Damen Folla and marine technology business Zeabuz have collaborated on a new smart docking system designed to help avoid collisions.
The ZeaWatch Docking Assist system provides an overview of infrastructure, both above and below the waterline. It combines cameras and 4D radar technology with sonar and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System). The system builds a dynamic map of the vessel surroundings both above and below the waterline, and presents this in a birds-eye map view with distance measurements and a “traffic light” warning system. The system was displayed at the Nor-Fishing show last month, as part of the autonomous vessel Zeafalcon (pictured).
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