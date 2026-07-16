AquaGen: Breeding for robustness

Faster growth, reduced time at sea

Every extra week that a salmon spends at sea is another week of exposure to disease, parasites and environmental stress. Genetic gain in growth rate has been dramatic: AquaGen’s 13th breeding generation reaches harvest size in approximately half the time compared to the 7th generation. This reduced time in the marine phrase leads to improved survival rates, better site optimisation and dramatic reductions in cost, carbon footprint and environmental impact.

Of particular interest to the audience listening to AquaGen’s Global R&D Manager Thomas Moen at the Biomar Pharmaq Knowledge Exchange in Glasgow last month is the emerging research around heart shape associated with rapid growth. Within the AquaGen population, faster-growing salmon have heart shapes that more closely resemble those of wild salmon, suggesting that breeding for performance and breeding for robustness can be complementary goals. The wide-ranging benefits of reduced time at sea are now being complimented with enhanced robustness, bringing multiple benefits for the fish, the farmer and the environment.

“Genetic improvement is a long-term commitment. Every generation builds on the last, delivering salmon that are better equipped to thrive in today’s farming conditions while supporting a more resilient and sustainable future for the Scottish salmon industry."

Keith Drynan, Managing Director, AquaGen Scotland

Investing in Scotland’s genetic future

This genetic progress is backed by sustained investment in Scotland where AquaGen Scotland has recently commissioned a new freshwater Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for ova incubation at Holywood Breeding Centre. This gives precise control over water quality and significantly enhances biosecurity through UV filtration, while reducing energy and water use. In February 2026, the reopening of the export route from AquaGen Norway’s newly certified Profunda facility brought fresh genetic material into the Scottish breeding population, including stronger representation of CMS-resistance markers, alongside valuable backup supply and access to out-of-season eggs. Together, these developments leave AquaGen Scotland well placed to deliver robust genetics for the future of Scottish Salmon.

Generation by generation, the goal remains the same: helping farmed Scottish salmon adapt to — and thrive in — an increasingly challenging marine environment.