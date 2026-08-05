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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - XYLEM OZONE SYSTEMS

What's New06 Aug 2026by Janice Johnston

Maintaining optimal water quality is essential for profitable, high-performing aquaculture operations.

Xylem Jul 26 FishFarmer OZ Img v3

Xylem’s ozone systems help fish farmers improve water clarity, reduce organic waste, and strengthen biosecurity by effectively oxidizing contaminants and supporting pathogen control. Engineered for demanding aquaculture environments, our proven ozone technology helps maximize water reuse, improve operational efficiency, support fish health, and increase production output across the farming cycle. Discover how advanced oxidation and disinfection solutions can help boost performance, improve sustainability, and drive stronger results in aquaculture.

www.xylem.com

Land Based Farming & HatcheriesProducts and InnovationsXylem
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