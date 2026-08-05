AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - WORLD FEEDS

VAF Marine Feedblocks can be used for a variety of marine species, serving as a complete diet for cleaner fish or a supplementary feed for other marine species supporting fish welfare.

The blocks maintain their integrity in water for up to 48 hours, encouraging natural grazing behaviour. This allows larger fish to become satiated, giving smaller fish the opportunity to feed. As a result, aggression during feeding is reduced.

We also produce unique soft-sinking broodstock pellets for selected marine species.

www.vitaaquafeeds.uk