AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - NOVA Q



RAS-Right delivers Active Microbiome Management for recirculating aquaculture systems, working across the full salinity range from freshwater to marine. It accelerates biofilter start-up, stabilises the microbiome for consistent water quality, and reduces fish mortality and stress during transport. The result is faster commissioning, more resilient stock, and fewer costly setbacks. And because every system is different, Nova Q works alongside you—offering tailored start-up plans and dosage recommendations for any RAS system.

www.nova-q.ie