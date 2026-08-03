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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - NOFITECH

What's New04 Aug 2026by Janice Johnston

Norwegian fishfarming technologies

nofitech pic jul 26

Nofitech helps fish farmers turn land-based ambitions into reliable operations through proven design, smart adaptation and long-term operational support. The company designs and delivers solutions from hatchery to grow-out worldwide, using standardized, low-footprint and energy-efficient modules as the starting point—before tailoring each solution to the specific site, production goals and customer requirements.

 

www.nofitech.com

Land Based Farming & HatcheriesNorwayProducts and Innovations
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