AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - NLB CORP

Rated up to 275 bar (4,000 psi) and 552 lpm (123 gpm) maximum flow, the 3305D seamlessly pairs with leading net cleaning tools to efficiently clean insitu and onshore nets. Our systems are engineered to withstand harsh environments with corrosion resistant components, and with features like field repairable rebuild kits, no matter how remote the location, and ability to run multiple cleaning heads simultaneously, the 3350D is built for your needs.

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