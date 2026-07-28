AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - AQUA POWER TECHNOLOGIES

Aqua Power Technologies has introduced its Pen Power System, a self-contained renewable energy solution providing reliable power directly at offshore fish pens.
Eliminating the need for power cables from the feed barge reduces installation costs and improves resilience in harsh marine conditions. Featuring integrated solar charging, LiFePO₄ battery technology and marine-grade construction, the system powers cameras, sensors, lighting and communications equipment. Free trial units are now available for operators wishing to evaluate the technology.