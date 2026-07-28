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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - AQUA POWER TECHNOLOGIES

What's New29 Jul 2026by Janice Johnston

Aqua Power Technologies has introduced its Pen Power System, a self-contained renewable energy solution providing reliable power directly at offshore fish pens.

Aqua Power Tech Jul 26 PR047 A00037

Eliminating the need for power cables from the feed barge reduces installation costs and improves resilience in harsh marine conditions. Featuring integrated solar charging, LiFePO₄ battery technology and marine-grade construction, the system powers cameras, sensors, lighting and communications equipment. Free trial units are now available for operators wishing to evaluate the technology.

 

www.aquapowertech.com

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Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
PA73 6LYPA73 6LY£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
Farm Technician (Torridon) - Mowi Scotland
Torridon, Wester RossTorridon, Wester Ross£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Maintenance Engineer (Electrician) - Mowi Scotland
Kyleakin, Isle of SkyeKyleakin, Isle of Skye£45,340 per annum£45,340 per annum
Logistics Technician - Mowi Scotland
Kyleakin, Isle of SkyeKyleakin, Isle of Skye£27,677 to £33,827 per annum£27,677 to £33,827 per annum
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