Podcast special: talking vaccines with Ridgeway Biological
Fish Farmer Editor Robert Outram talks to Ridgeway Biologicals’ Gus Ramirez about fish vaccines; the “autogenous” approach and why it can offer tailor-made solutions; and the ever-evolving challenges facing farmers.
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