Tanzania: Aquaculture at the gateway to Africa’s blue transformation

Dr. Nazael Amos Madalla, PhD, Director of Aquaculture, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, United Republic of Tanzania, says his country is looking to an exciting future.

Tanzania is entering a defining moment in its aquaculture journey. For decades, the country’s abundant waters, favourable climate, extensive land resources and growing demand for fish have represented largely untapped potential. That is changing.

Production is expanding, cage farming is scaling, hatchery and feed capacity is growing, and investment interest is emerging across the value chain. Tanzania is increasingly positioning aquaculture not simply as a livelihood activity, but as a strategic industry for food and nutrition security, employment, investment and economic growth.

The opportunity is timely. Globally, aquaculture has become the principal source of aquatic animal production: in 2024, farmed aquatic animals exceeded 100 million tonnes for the first time, accounting for 53 percent of total aquatic animal production (FAO, 2026). Africa, however, still represents a relatively small share of global aquaculture production, despite strong demographic demand and substantial natural-resource potential. Tanzania therefore sits at an important intersection—between a rapidly expanding global aquatic-food economy and an African market with considerable room for growth.

A country built for aquaculture

Tanzania’s geographical advantages are difficult to overlook. The United Republic of Tanzania combines mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, with a 1,424-km Indian Ocean coastline and extensive marine and coastal ecosystems. Inland, it shares three of Africa’s Great Lakes—Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa—and has numerous smaller lakes, rivers, reservoirs and wetlands. Abundant land and water resources create opportunities for pond and other land-based production across many regions.

These natural assets coincide with a growing market. The Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries identifies population growth, urbanisation and increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of aquatic foods as important drivers of demand. However, the current per-capita fish consumption of 10.2 kg which is below the global average 21.3 kg, underscoring the opportunity to increase the availability and accessibility of farmed fish (FAO, 2026). Tanzania’s position between the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC), together with its transport and port infrastructure, provides a platform for serving domestic, regional and wider African markets.