Opinion: The anchor of our coastlines

Visitors to Scotland’s west coast or our islands during the summer months may be lucky enough to experience one of the highlights of the local calendar, from agricultural shows to Highland games and gala days.
As anyone who attends them knows, the celebrations are much more than a date on a calendar. Often organised by hard-pressed community volunteers, giving up their own time to ensure traditions and culture stretching back in some cases more than 100 years can continue, these the events represent the heart of their communities. But behind the dancers, the pipes, the prize beasts and the hammer throwers, there lies a hard economic question: what helps keep these coastal and island areas viable year-round once the summer visitors go home?
A major new study by AECOM, commissioned by Salmon Scotland, confirms salmon farming and its wider supply chain is a “key anchor” supporting the economic and social fabric of Scotland’s coastal, rural and island communities.
As a sector which we know brings in almost £1 billion for the nation’s economy and supports nearly 11,000 jobs, this comes as no surprise, but the detail gathered by researchers is invaluable in shining a light on what this means in practice for these communities.
The report gathered views from community members, local business owners and aquaculture workers, confirming what we on the ground have always known: in areas often plagued by depopulation, ageing demographics and economic stagnation, salmon farming acts as a stabilising force, allowing people to live, work and raise families in the places they call home.
In the western and northern isles, interviewees told researchers that the sector is important in attracting younger families and supporting long-term viability.
The impact isn’t abstract – it can be seen by the number of children in local playgrounds and whether local shops can keep staff on.
In the village of Westray in Orkney, at least 20 pupils at the primary school are the children of salmon farm workers, and the report also highlights that teaching posts have been added in Orkney. A local shop owner in the village told researchers that without the salmon farm and the year-round wages it brings, they simply would not be able to continue running their business at current staffing levels. In 2025 alone, our member companies delivered 139 high-quality apprenticeships, providing young people with the chance to build proper, skilled careers where they live.
The AECOM analysis reveals that our sector’s contribution stretches far beyond pay packets. Between 2020 and 2025, the four surveyed salmon farming companies provided up to £784,000 per year in direct community benefit funding to support local infrastructure, community halls, schools, sports clubs and cultural events.
This investment has made a real difference in these communities. On the Morvern peninsula, in the Highland village of Drimnin, Scottish Sea Farms funded a community broadband scheme which helped enable locals to work from home, and businesses, including the distillery to operate, while supporting more efficient remote feeding systems.
In Unst and Yell in Shetland, the presence of salmon farming is viewed as a core part of local identity, offering generational employment that allows families to stay together.
The report highlights how our farmers step in to keep our communities moving. In 2025, more than 3,500 people benefited from transport initiatives funded by salmon farmers. This includes company-backed road and ferry maintenance, logistics support, and the direct funding of community assets. For instance, Mowi has stepped up to help fund community buses in Glenelg and vital patient transport to hospital for residents in Ardnamurchan. Add to this the delivery of 88 educational events reaching 10,000 students and over 100 beach cleans clearing 80 miles of coastline annually, and you see an industry deeply embedded in the civic fabric of Scotland.
This integration into the community is never more visible than during our summer sporting and cultural events. Sponsorship from our member companies helps keep these events thriving – from Mowi’s backing of the North Uist show to Bakkafrost Scotland’s headline sponsorship of the Tarbert Seafood Festival and Cooke’s £10,000 contribution for the Orkney International Island Games.
With all these crucial community celebrations, our contribution is not solely financial. Our team members are an integral part of these areas, and our farm managers, technicians and supply chain workers volunteered their time to help with the setting up and organisation, while marine teams provided safety vessels for sailing competitions and others staffed the popular salmon wagon.
Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, Jim Fairlie, made clear the impact of the AECOM report on a recent visit to the Scottish Sea Farms site at Gremista, Shetland.
“Scotland’s aquaculture sector is a real success story, supporting jobs and livelihoods in our island and coastal communities while producing food enjoyed around the world,” he said.
“It’s not just about economic growth, it’s about giving people in our rural and island communities the opportunity to build careers and futures where they live.”
Our farmers are proud to stand as the backbone of rural Scotland. Every time someone enjoys a piece of premium Scottish salmon, they are supporting a network of schools, shops, transport and community halls from Muck to Shetland. The summer celebrations across our communities may be coming to an end for another year, but this is something we should never stop celebrating.
Tavish Scott is Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland.
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