Opinion: The anchor of our coastlines

Supporting the community

The AECOM analysis reveals that our sector’s contribution stretches far beyond pay packets. Between 2020 and 2025, the four surveyed salmon farming companies provided up to £784,000 per year in direct community benefit funding to support local infrastructure, community halls, schools, sports clubs and cultural events.

This investment has made a real difference in these communities. On the Morvern peninsula, in the Highland village of Drimnin, Scottish Sea Farms funded a community broadband scheme which helped enable locals to work from home, and businesses, including the distillery to operate, while supporting more efficient remote feeding systems.

In Unst and Yell in Shetland, the presence of salmon farming is viewed as a core part of local identity, offering generational employment that allows families to stay together.

The report highlights how our farmers step in to keep our communities moving. In 2025, more than 3,500 people benefited from transport initiatives funded by salmon farmers. This includes company-backed road and ferry maintenance, logistics support, and the direct funding of community assets. For instance, Mowi has stepped up to help fund community buses in Glenelg and vital patient transport to hospital for residents in Ardnamurchan. Add to this the delivery of 88 educational events reaching 10,000 students and over 100 beach cleans clearing 80 miles of coastline annually, and you see an industry deeply embedded in the civic fabric of Scotland.

This integration into the community is never more visible than during our summer sporting and cultural events. Sponsorship from our member companies helps keep these events thriving – from Mowi’s backing of the North Uist show to Bakkafrost Scotland’s headline sponsorship of the Tarbert Seafood Festival and Cooke’s £10,000 contribution for the Orkney International Island Games.

With all these crucial community celebrations, our contribution is not solely financial. Our team members are an integral part of these areas, and our farm managers, technicians and supply chain workers volunteered their time to help with the setting up and organisation, while marine teams provided safety vessels for sailing competitions and others staffed the popular salmon wagon.

Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, Jim Fairlie, made clear the impact of the AECOM report on a recent visit to the Scottish Sea Farms site at Gremista, Shetland.

“Scotland’s aquaculture sector is a real success story, supporting jobs and livelihoods in our island and coastal communities while producing food enjoyed around the world,” he said.

“It’s not just about economic growth, it’s about giving people in our rural and island communities the opportunity to build careers and futures where they live.”

Our farmers are proud to stand as the backbone of rural Scotland. Every time someone enjoys a piece of premium Scottish salmon, they are supporting a network of schools, shops, transport and community halls from Muck to Shetland. The summer celebrations across our communities may be coming to an end for another year, but this is something we should never stop celebrating.



Tavish Scott is Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland.