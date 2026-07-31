Opinion: Restoration drama

I first met Bob Kindness MBE back in the very late 1980s. I was working for an animal health care company, and Bob had moved over to the west coast to provide fish related courses on behalf of the Scottish Agricultural College. I have met Bob from time to time since then. I have never met a person more passionate about his subject than Bob. He has persevered against all the odds for many years.

Bob was recently awarded his MBE in the King’s birthday honours list for services to the restoration of the River Carron. Such recognition is long overdue. Against a background of the worst Scottish salmon catch on record, and despite his award and his amazing success with the River Carron restocking programme, the wild fish sector remains largely indifferent to his work. This is because Bob has committed the cardinal sin of stocking the River Carron with hatchery reared fish.



The wild fish sector does restock some rivers with eyed eggs or unfed fry bred from native wild fish. However, growing the fish up is considered by many as a step too far. Fed fish are considered to have had human association and are therefore no longer regarded by the wild fish sector as wild fish. Hatchery reared fish are seen as being inferior and unlikely to survive.



Yet, it seems that Bob’s latest research tells a very different story. A new DNA analysis shows that hatchery reared fish can not only survive their marine migration but can also return to their home river as breeding adults. Analysis by the University of Highlands and Islands has found that 46% of rod caught adults returning between 2017 and 2020 originated from the stocking programme. More importantly, these stocked fish returned at rates similar to natural wild fish.



Scottish Government scientists have stressed that stocking has several risks and is not a substitute for habitat restoration or wider environmental recovery. However, I am not convinced by their arguments. I don’t think habitats have deteriorated sufficiently since the 1980s, when one in four salmon returned to Scottish rivers, to account for the current crisis nor do I believe that wider environmental recovery will make a difference.

Something has been happening at sea since the early 1970s which remains unknown and until it becomes known, wild salmon will remain in crisis.

Whilst 20% of salmon returned in the 1980s, the percentage has fallen to between 1% and 3%. Arguably, the more fish that go out to sea, the more might return. Stocking might help, therefore, in this numbers game. Of course, it is not simple as all that. Putting too many fish out in the freshwater stage could effectively mean the river would be beyond its carrying capacity and any benefits would therefore be lost. Rivers used to be awash with wild breeding salmon, however, producing their eggs in numbers way beyond any numbers restocked.