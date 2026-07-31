Opinion: Restoration drama

I first met Bob Kindness MBE back in the very late 1980s. I was working for an animal health care company, and Bob had moved over to the west coast to provide fish related courses on behalf of the Scottish Agricultural College. I have met Bob from time to time since then. I have never met a person more passionate about his subject than Bob. He has persevered against all the odds for many years.
Bob was recently awarded his MBE in the King’s birthday honours list for services to the restoration of the River Carron. Such recognition is long overdue. Against a background of the worst Scottish salmon catch on record, and despite his award and his amazing success with the River Carron restocking programme, the wild fish sector remains largely indifferent to his work. This is because Bob has committed the cardinal sin of stocking the River Carron with hatchery reared fish.
The wild fish sector does restock some rivers with eyed eggs or unfed fry bred from native wild fish. However, growing the fish up is considered by many as a step too far. Fed fish are considered to have had human association and are therefore no longer regarded by the wild fish sector as wild fish. Hatchery reared fish are seen as being inferior and unlikely to survive.
Yet, it seems that Bob’s latest research tells a very different story. A new DNA analysis shows that hatchery reared fish can not only survive their marine migration but can also return to their home river as breeding adults. Analysis by the University of Highlands and Islands has found that 46% of rod caught adults returning between 2017 and 2020 originated from the stocking programme. More importantly, these stocked fish returned at rates similar to natural wild fish.
Scottish Government scientists have stressed that stocking has several risks and is not a substitute for habitat restoration or wider environmental recovery. However, I am not convinced by their arguments. I don’t think habitats have deteriorated sufficiently since the 1980s, when one in four salmon returned to Scottish rivers, to account for the current crisis nor do I believe that wider environmental recovery will make a difference.
Something has been happening at sea since the early 1970s which remains unknown and until it becomes known, wild salmon will remain in crisis.
Whilst 20% of salmon returned in the 1980s, the percentage has fallen to between 1% and 3%. Arguably, the more fish that go out to sea, the more might return. Stocking might help, therefore, in this numbers game. Of course, it is not simple as all that. Putting too many fish out in the freshwater stage could effectively mean the river would be beyond its carrying capacity and any benefits would therefore be lost. Rivers used to be awash with wild breeding salmon, however, producing their eggs in numbers way beyond any numbers restocked.
In an extremely rare occurrence, I was invited by the Marine Directorate (Scotland) to a one-to-one meeting to hear about their new conservation stocking policy. This effectively meant that only eyed eggs and unfed fry would be allowed to be stocked in some rivers.
Someone in the department was concerned that I would write negatively about their new policy, so they invited me to meet the scientists at the Freshwater Fishery Laboratory at Pitlochry. The meeting was to take place there and not in Edinburgh because the scientists were travelling over to the west coast the next day to visit Bob. I believe that they were to tell him that he could no longer stock the river using eggs from captive breeding stock taken from the river. This meant that he had to reduce the number of fish stocked from 200,000 to 50,000.
For some time, I had been keen to have a root around the Laboratory’s library to find any historical data on wild fish interactions. This meeting was the ideal opportunity to do so but unfortunately; such data was sadly lacking. However, in order to find this out, I had to sit through a long explanation of why stocking was not to be allowed except in special circumstances.
My main thought at the time was Marine Directorate scientists were very good at telling people what they should not be doing to help protect wild salmon but doing very little themselves to halt the declines of wild salmon stocks. This has not changed since as the only measures in place to protect wild salmon is to allow angling to continue unabated.
It is worth remembering Bob’s work before the current DNA study. Bob managed to boost the number of fish returning to the river from just a couple of fish a year to well over 200. The most interesting aspect of this recovery is that the Carron empties into the sea near one of Scotland’s biggest aquaculture hubs and yet these fish returned despite the claims that sea lice associated with these farms were responsible for wild fish declines along the west coast.
We know wild salmon are in decline and have been since the early 1970s. That is over 50 years and during that time salmon have continued their slow decline towards extinction. I cannot find many examples from the wild salmon sector of positive action doing something to help wild salmon recover. However, there is one shining light and that is Bob Kindness and the River Carron restoration programme. It is a disgrace that he is not much more celebrated, especially amongst his own sector, but that is typical of the prejudice that is rife amongst the wild fish fraternity.
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