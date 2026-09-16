Opinion: Food fit for a sahib

I was at a meeting many years ago where I met a very interesting gentleman who was involved in wild catch fisheries, but who also had strong links to India. We got talking and he highlighted that there was quite a significant potential market in India for farmed salmon which was then untapped.
He said that as a hangover from the British Raj, there was a network of members, gentlemen’s and social clubs, much like those that existed in Britain. Many of these clubs had dining rooms where members could eat and entertain, often with dishes that would be familiar to those back in the UK.
He said that one dish that was missing from the menu was salmon and he believed that together we could exploit this gap in the market. Sadly, my new acquaintance suffered a heart attack and passed away, meaning that our little project never got off the ground.
Now 15 or more years later, the Scottish salmon industry is exporting farmed salmon to India. Tastes have changed in more recent times, and the middle classes especially are seeking new food experiences This in part is driven by the internationalisation of sushi and sashimi.
What makes the new interest for salmon fascinating is that whilst Asia is falling in love with imported fish such as salmon, consumers are falling out of love with fish and seafood in the West, even in traditional fish-eating countries like Norway.
Seafood consumption has fallen by 13.5% over the last 10 years, which is equivalent to each person eating 15 less seafood meals a year. This is despite the Norwegian public saying that they want to eat more fish and seafood. Of course, what people say and what people do are not the same.
One of the reasons put forward for the decline is the reduction in cod quotas, which means there is less fish in the marketplace, and what is available costs more, but then cod is just one species of many. In fact, sales soar in Norway when good discounts are offered on salmon, demonstrating that cost is a key factor.
Cost alone, however, is not driving the decline. Fish and seafood are simply not on the public’s radar in the way they used to be. One Norwegian retail executive recently indicated that what is needed is new innovative fish presentations that will excite consumers, as slabs of fish flesh no longer appear do that.
One approach taken in Norway is the recruitment of star footballer Erling Haaland to promote Norwegian fish and seafood. He is expected to raise the profile of fish and seafood not only to the Norwegian public but also to consumers outside Norway. The problem is that raising awareness is not the same as creating sales. Whilst those who follow Haaland on social media might be aware that he is associated with Norwegian seafood, this may not be enough to get his followers to actually eat fish and seafood. Even Haaland’s influence may not overcome the barriers of bones, smell and a lack of confidence in cooking fish. Maybe one answer is that he should give online cooking lessons rather than showing his skills with a ball!
Whilst Erling Haaland may be trying to persuade the West to eat more fish, there are already indications that as well as dishes like sushi, more traditional Indian cuisine might also be adapted to include salmon. Top restaurants serving Indian food in London including the two Michelin starred Gymkhana which has dishes like Goan Cafreal Salmon Tikka on the menu. Interestingly, Gymkhana say that their restaurant was inspired by the elite clubs of India, where members of high society socialise, eat, drink, celebrate and play sport. Whilst this sounds very familiar, it is not just those in high-society eating salmon as even local restaurants around the UK are now offering dishes such as tandoori salmon tikka.
Still in London, these new trends are becoming increasingly apparent. Last month the fishmonger in Wanstead, a relatively affluent village-like suburb that appeals to city workers due to the ease of the commute, closed down due to bankruptcy. Yet just a couple of miles away, Walthamstow High Street is home to at least three different fishmongers. The difference is the area has a large ethnic community including from around the Indian subcontinent.
What is interesting is that whilst once these fishmongers would have sold a range of imported fish, largely unknown to British consumers, their displays are dominated by all the familiar species including salmon, sea bass and sea bream. With the loss of Wanstead Fish, I can now only think of one traditional fishmonger to be found in the whole of north-east London. The closure of another fishmonger doesn’t necessarily relate to changes in consumption, however. Most people now prefer to buy their fish in pre-packs, which is why most supermarkets shut their counters. Prepack offers retailers the opportunity to provide consumers with a range of different choices. One of those that currently stands out is tandoori hot smoked salmon fillets (160g £6.75 Waitrose or 160g £7 M&S) which clearly gives a nod to Indian cuisine.
So, the Indian connection is not just about exports – it could be a factor in demand right here in the UK.