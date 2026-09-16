Opinion: Food fit for a sahib

I was at a meeting many years ago where I met a very interesting gentleman who was involved in wild catch fisheries, but who also had strong links to India. We got talking and he highlighted that there was quite a significant potential market in India for farmed salmon which was then untapped.

He said that as a hangover from the British Raj, there was a network of members, gentlemen’s and social clubs, much like those that existed in Britain. Many of these clubs had dining rooms where members could eat and entertain, often with dishes that would be familiar to those back in the UK.

He said that one dish that was missing from the menu was salmon and he believed that together we could exploit this gap in the market. Sadly, my new acquaintance suffered a heart attack and passed away, meaning that our little project never got off the ground.

Now 15 or more years later, the Scottish salmon industry is exporting farmed salmon to India. Tastes have changed in more recent times, and the middle classes especially are seeking new food experiences This in part is driven by the internationalisation of sushi and sashimi.

What makes the new interest for salmon fascinating is that whilst Asia is falling in love with imported fish such as salmon, consumers are falling out of love with fish and seafood in the West, even in traditional fish-eating countries like Norway.

Seafood consumption has fallen by 13.5% over the last 10 years, which is equivalent to each person eating 15 less seafood meals a year. This is despite the Norwegian public saying that they want to eat more fish and seafood. Of course, what people say and what people do are not the same.

One of the reasons put forward for the decline is the reduction in cod quotas, which means there is less fish in the marketplace, and what is available costs more, but then cod is just one species of many. In fact, sales soar in Norway when good discounts are offered on salmon, demonstrating that cost is a key factor.

Cost alone, however, is not driving the decline. Fish and seafood are simply not on the public’s radar in the way they used to be. One Norwegian retail executive recently indicated that what is needed is new innovative fish presentations that will excite consumers, as slabs of fish flesh no longer appear do that.