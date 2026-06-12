Opinion: Coho comeback

The return of Aquaculture UK to Glasgow after over 20 years reminds me that it was during my visit to the show then that I visited the Somerfield store (remember them?) near St Enoch station and was surprised to see that the salmon fillets on sale were farmed in Chile.

This was all the more surprising given that I had just heard a leading member of the industry, speaking at the conference, say that whilst the Scottish salmon sector would face competition from Norway, we would never see Chilean salmon in the UK market. If I remember correctly, the Chilean industry had recently said that they intended a third of their salmon production to each of the US, Asia and Europe.

Twenty years ago was before the launch of the iPhone and I used to take photos in store with a Palm Pilot. The quality of the images was not as good as today, but the wording “Farmed in Chile” can be seen on the front label of the Somerfield pack. An additional plain sticker was also applied stating that the fish had been previously frozen but it was frozen in such a way that when defrosted, the quality of the fish would not be affected.

At the time, some in the industry found it hard to believe that a store in the heart of Glasgow was selling Atlantic salmon that had been farmed in Chile. However, the presence of Chilean salmon in the UK was short-lived and packs returned to being labelled as farmed in Scotland or Norway. Somerfield stores did not last for much longer as they were phased out between 2009 and 2012.

As the Scottish fish farming exhibition and conference returns to Glasgow as Aquaculture UK, Chilean salmon has also returned to UK stores. Sainsbury’s and Ocado are now stocking salmon that is farmed in Chile but there is a big difference now as this Chilean salmon is not Atlantic, but coho salmon, also known as silver salmon.

Coho salmon, one of the five Pacific species, is not a newcomer to the UK market. For many years, it was imported from Canada in cans and sold as “medium red” salmon. With falling demand for canned salmon, medium red salmon has largely disappeared from the store shelves although it is still possible to buy it in some Iceland stores under the John West label for £4.75 which equates to £22.30/kg. In the early days of importing wild salmon from Alaska, fresh (previously frozen) coho was sometimes sold instead of sockeye salmon but now that species are distinguished, imported wild salmon from Alaska is either sockeye or keta salmon.

This new product is the first time coho has been specifically promoted in its own right as a chilled (previously frozen) fish. On first sight, my immediate thought was that it was wild coho from the northern Pacific, but it was only on reading the label on the back that I saw that it was farmed in Chile. I have spoken to some other industry people, and they all thought similar and this is interesting because the clue that it was farmed is on the front of the pack in the form of the ASC logo. Perhaps this is indicative that such labels just merge into the background because for most consumers, they are of little interest. I certainly did not register the ASC label on the front of the pack when initially scanning the pack. And I suspect neither will most shoppers. My attention was drawn to the fact it was coho salmon.

However, for me, and as someone who monitors products most days, I should have realised this coho salmon was farmed as it is being marketed under the brand of Fish Said Fred. By comparison, most imported wild Pacific salmon is sold under the Leap brand.

These two brands are actually marketed by the same company, so it is interesting to see the different approaches to both wild and farmed Pacific salmon species. Regardless, it is quite easy to be confused because whilst Fish Said Fred (named after the company founder) offers farmed species such as sea bass, sea bream and now coho salmon, they also produce cod and smoked haddock which are not farmed.

By comparison, whilst the Leap brand offers sockeye salmon, keta salmon and tuna, they also offer cod and smoked haddock too. I have never been a fan of the Leap brand because of its marketing tag line – “Free, not farmed”. Their website states that “we believe that the best fish swim free”, which I consider to be totally misleading to shoppers. I could understand this more if the philosophy of the company was to sell only wild caught fish, but they also happily import and sell farmed fish too, but under the other brand.