Land-based salmon farming: Separating the hype from the reality

In June 2024, the Canadian Federal Government, under then-Prime Minister Trudeau, announced its decision to ban existing marine net-pen salmon farms in British Columbia (BC) by June 2029, with only closed-containment systems allowed to operate thereafter.
The federal government called this decision “responsible, realistic and achievable” to protect wild Pacific salmon. This was announced after the federal government’s 2020 conclusion that BC salmon farms pose no more than a minimal risk to wild Pacific salmon.
The salmon farming sector in BC is still awaiting an answer to the question of what problem closed-containment will solve, as this has never been defined in a regulatory context.
It is critical that people are educated about the reality of closed-containment and why mandating it is actually irresponsible, unrealistic and unachievable for British Columbia. As the Executive Director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association, I may not be considered objective, but the information outlined below is; it comes from government-commissioned reports, independent researchers and the market itself.
To be clear, the BC salmon farming sector is not opposed to closed-containment technology and supports a variety of technologies to diversify global salmon production. In fact, we raise our salmon in BC in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) for half of their lifecycle before they are transferred to ocean pens. However, raising salmon exclusively in closed-containment systems is not the silver bullet that opponents of the sector have made it out to be.
Two reports commissioned by the BC government in 2025 and 2022 to review the feasibility of land-based salmon farming confirmed that it is neither realistic nor viable. Speculative production estimates for RAS systems optimistically predicted approximately 11,000 tonnes globally in 2026, or about 0.3% of the global farmed finfish production.
The 2022 report highlighted that CAN $2.2bn (£1.18bn) in capital investment would be needed to achieve even a modest increase in land-based production in BC. More broadly, total identified capital investment across all land-based projects has since exceeded CAN $4.45 billion (£2.4bn).
Beyond capital, there are practical restrictions in BC. Land-based facilities in BC require access to suitable land, agreements with indigenous groups, available renewable power in a locale with constrained power grids, transportation infrastructure, clean freshwater and saltwater, communications infrastructure, and the ability to obtain provincial and federal permits, each one a complex process on its own, let alone all of them at once. It’s also important to note that these reports don’t even address the associated environmental impacts and concerns about fish health and welfare associated with land-based salmon farms.
We are seeing these challenges play out globally. Atlantic Sapphire, the world’s largest land-based aquaculture company and often the prime example cited by advocates of land-based salmon farming, recently agreed to a restructuring deal that includes delisting from the stock exchange and a debt-for-equity swap, meaning its creditors are taking over ownership of the company to keep it alive.
Rather than mandating a specific type of technology, especially one that has yet to be proven, BC salmon farmers have long been advocating for goalposts. We have asked for clear communication of the specific issues that need improvement, and our sector will develop the appropriate technologies and innovations while minimising our environmental impact. In fact, we’re already doing it.
In 2025, Cermaq Canada, Ahousaht First Nation and Maaqutusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society (MHSS) reached a milestone that many claimed wasn’t possible without closed-containment, completing a full production cycle of farm-raised salmon without using any mechanical treatments to control sea lice, a natural marine parasite. That achievement didn’t require abandoning net-pen farming. It required collaboration, innovation and the ability to find the right solution.
Those advocating for land-based salmon farms essentially argue that wild Pacific salmon are declining because of farmed salmon, rather than due to warming oceans, habitat destruction or urbanisation. That’s a remarkable claim that deserves far more scrutiny than it gets. They fail to mention that long-term trends in wild salmon show record-high returns while salmon farms were operating along migration routes, and record-low returns both before salmon farms were introduced to the region and after they were removed. They also fail to mention that parasite levels on wild salmon remain unchanged following the removal of salmon farms.
According to Dr Richard Beamish, internationally recognised fisheries research scientist and a member of the Order of Canada, there are more Pacific salmon in the North Pacific today than at any point in recorded history, another inconvenient fact that tends to get left out of the conversation.
The problem isn’t salmon farms. We have a growing population putting increased stress on our ocean resources. Our global population is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, and roughly 90% of our wild fisheries are already operating at their sustainable limits. Meeting the growing demand for healthy and affordable food means turning to aquaculture, and we recognise that we must do so responsibly.
With the longest coastline in the world and significant freshwater resources, Canada has a real opportunity to lead in producing one of the most sustainable proteins on the planet. We can either seize that opportunity with innovation and evidence-based policy, or we can keep letting salmon farms serve as a political distraction while the real challenges go unaddressed.
Read our science review “Modern Salmon Farming in BC” to find a full, comprehensive scientific summary of wild and farm-raised salmon.
Brian Kingzett is the Executive Director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association. During his years in aquaculture, he has specialised in bringing together interdisciplinary approaches that combine business development, sound science, responsible aquaculture production practices, strategic market-based development, and collaboration with indigenous and stakeholder groups. He has worked in government research, academia, consulting, and the private sector.
British Columbia Salmon Aquaculture Land-Based Siting and Alternative Technology Assessment (2025)
RAS Salmon Farming in British Columbia: Economic Analysis & Strategic Considerations (2022)
Cermaq and First Nations Ahousaht milestone Facebook
“No farms, still sea lice again”: BC Salmon Farmers Association
"The need to see a bigger picture to understand the ups and downs of Pacific salmon abundances" (Dr Richard Beamish) ICES Journal of Marine Science, Volume 79, Issue 4, May 2022
Modern Salmon Farming in BC: A Review www.bcsalmonfarmers.ca/science-review/