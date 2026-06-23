Land-based salmon farming: Separating the hype from the reality

In June 2024, the Canadian Federal Government, under then-Prime Minister Trudeau, announced its decision to ban existing marine net-pen salmon farms in British Columbia (BC) by June 2029, with only closed-containment systems allowed to operate thereafter.

The federal government called this decision “responsible, realistic and achievable” to protect wild Pacific salmon. This was announced after the federal government’s 2020 conclusion that BC salmon farms pose no more than a minimal risk to wild Pacific salmon.

The salmon farming sector in BC is still awaiting an answer to the question of what problem closed-containment will solve, as this has never been defined in a regulatory context.

It is critical that people are educated about the reality of closed-containment and why mandating it is actually irresponsible, unrealistic and unachievable for British Columbia. As the Executive Director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association, I may not be considered objective, but the information outlined below is; it comes from government-commissioned reports, independent researchers and the market itself.

To be clear, the BC salmon farming sector is not opposed to closed-containment technology and supports a variety of technologies to diversify global salmon production. In fact, we raise our salmon in BC in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) for half of their lifecycle before they are transferred to ocean pens. However, raising salmon exclusively in closed-containment systems is not the silver bullet that opponents of the sector have made it out to be.

Two reports commissioned by the BC government in 2025 and 2022 to review the feasibility of land-based salmon farming confirmed that it is neither realistic nor viable. Speculative production estimates for RAS systems optimistically predicted approximately 11,000 tonnes globally in 2026, or about 0.3% of the global farmed finfish production.

The 2022 report highlighted that CAN $2.2bn (£1.18bn) in capital investment would be needed to achieve even a modest increase in land-based production in BC. More broadly, total identified capital investment across all land-based projects has since exceeded CAN $4.45 billion (£2.4bn).

Beyond capital, there are practical restrictions in BC. Land-based facilities in BC require access to suitable land, agreements with indigenous groups, available renewable power in a locale with constrained power grids, transportation infrastructure, clean freshwater and saltwater, communications infrastructure, and the ability to obtain provincial and federal permits, each one a complex process on its own, let alone all of them at once. It’s also important to note that these reports don’t even address the associated environmental impacts and concerns about fish health and welfare associated with land-based salmon farms.

We are seeing these challenges play out globally. Atlantic Sapphire, the world’s largest land-based aquaculture company and often the prime example cited by advocates of land-based salmon farming, recently agreed to a restructuring deal that includes delisting from the stock exchange and a debt-for-equity swap, meaning its creditors are taking over ownership of the company to keep it alive.