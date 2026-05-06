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War, tariffs and currency rise hit Norwegian seafood exports

News06 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

Norwegian seafood exports, including salmon, fell last month. The war in the Middle East and continuing problems over US tariffs were among the factors, but a rise in the value of the Norwegian krone played a big part, says the Norwegian Seafood Council.

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Seafood: Norway exported less thanks to international factors

Overseas seafood sales for Norway during April totalled NOK 13.4 billion (just over £1bn), down by 5% or NOK 742 million on April last year.

 

Seafood Council CEO Christian Chramer said there were several factors behind the decline: “The tariff unrest against the US and the war in the Middle East. The most important explanation for the fall is still a sharp strengthening of the Norwegian krone against both the euro and the dollar.”

 

“Compared to April last year, the krone has strengthened by 7% against the euro, and by a full 12% against the dollar. Measured in euros, the export value has increased by 2%, while it has strengthened by a full 6% measured in US dollars.”

 

He added: “The war in the Middle East is particularly affecting the flow of goods for salmon and trout, with higher transport costs, reduced shipping capacity and reduced tourism. Exports fell to all markets in the Middle East in April, as well as to a number of Asian markets.”

 

Salmon exports were subject to the same disruptive factors that have affected seafood generally.

 

They were worth NOK 9.4 billion (£750m) on almost 105,000 tons which was NOK 348 million (£27m) lower than a year ago. The volume rose by 1%.

 

The average export price for fresh whole salmon was NOK 82.02 per kilo, 1% lower than April last year.

 

The regional distribution for Norwegian salmon exports last month measured in value were (changes from April 2025 in brackets):

  • Europe:  66% (+3 percentage points);
  • Asia excluding China:  16% (-2 percentage points);
  • China: 10% (+3 percentage points) and
  • the United States:  7% (-4 percentage points).

“Increased shipping costs, customs duties and a weaker dollar have contributed to turning more salmon towards the European market in April,” said Seafood Council analyst Paul Aandahl.

Christian Chramer Norwegian Seafood Council 20260506
Christian Chramer, Norwegian Seafood Council CEO
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