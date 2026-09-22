UK seafood buisnesses urged to visit big China expo

UK seafood businesses are being invited to register their interest in joining the UK Pavilion at this year’s China Fisheries and Seafood Expo (CFSE).

Seafish and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are again preparing to showcase the best of UK seafood to international buyers at the CFSE, which this year takes place from October 28-30 at the Hongdao International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Qingdao.

CFSE is the largest seafood trade show in Asia and one of the biggest in the world, while China is now one of the world’s largest buyers of Atlantic salmon. It is also the third-largest market for UK seafood by value.

More than 45,000 seafood professionals from over 139 countries and regions are expected to attend, offering UK businesses valuable opportunities to build relationships and develop new export contacts.

In 2025, the UK exported 26,270 tons of seafood to China, worth £132 million, an increase of 15.9% on the previous year.

Atlantic salmon, mackerel, brown crab, langoustine and lobster were the leading species by value.

Hannah Thompson, Seafish Head of International Trade Promotion, said: “China and the wider Asia-Pacific region offers exciting opportunities for UK seafood exporters.

"CFSE provides businesses with a valuable platform to meet buyers face-to-face, build connections and showcase the quality, diversity and provenance of seafood from across the UK.

"We’re encouraging businesses to take this opportunity to get involved and make the most of the networks and support available through the UK Pavilion.”

The UK pavilion will provide a prominent platform for participating businesses, with a larger 108sqm presence in Hall B9 (stand B9-0411).

It will include a communal meeting lounge, branded podiums, interpreter support and a live kitchen showcasing UK fish and shellfish through demonstrations and tastings.

UK seafood businesses can now submit an Expression of Interest to attend CFSE 2026, apply for one of the branded podiums and register their interest in providing seafood samples for the live kitchen.

The branded podiums are available to eligible UK seafood exporters but are expected to sell out quickly.

The UK pavilion will also provide access to UK Government and Seafish representatives, who will be available to offer insight and advice to businesses looking to develop their international trade plans.