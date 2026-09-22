ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

UK seafood buisnesses urged to visit big China expo

News22 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

UK seafood businesses are being invited to register their interest in joining the UK Pavilion at this year’s China Fisheries and Seafood Expo (CFSE).

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Hongdao Trade Centre Vince Spt 26
Hongdao Trade Centre
Seafish and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are again preparing to showcase the best of UK seafood to international buyers at the CFSE, which this year takes place from October 28-30 at the Hongdao International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Qingdao.
 
CFSE is the largest seafood trade show in Asia and one of the biggest in the world, while China is now one of the world’s largest buyers of Atlantic salmon. It is also the third-largest market for UK seafood by value.  
 
More than 45,000 seafood professionals from over 139 countries and regions are expected to attend, offering UK businesses valuable opportunities to build relationships and develop new export contacts.
 
In 2025, the UK exported 26,270 tons of seafood to China, worth £132 million, an increase of 15.9% on the previous year.  
 
Atlantic salmon, mackerel, brown crab, langoustine and lobster were the leading species by value.
 
Hannah Thompson, Seafish Head of International Trade Promotion, said: “China and the wider Asia-Pacific region offers exciting opportunities for UK seafood exporters.  
 
"CFSE provides businesses with a valuable platform to meet buyers face-to-face, build connections and showcase the quality, diversity and provenance of seafood from across the UK.  
 
"We’re encouraging businesses to take this opportunity to get involved and make the most of the networks and support available through the UK Pavilion.”
 
The UK pavilion will provide a prominent platform for participating businesses, with a larger 108sqm presence in Hall B9 (stand B9-0411).  
 
It will include a communal meeting lounge, branded podiums, interpreter support and a live kitchen showcasing UK fish and shellfish through demonstrations and tastings.
 
UK seafood businesses can now submit an Expression of Interest to attend CFSE 2026, apply for one of the branded podiums and register their interest in providing seafood samples for the live kitchen.  
 
The branded podiums are available to eligible UK seafood exporters but are expected to sell out quickly.
 
The UK pavilion will also provide access to UK Government and Seafish representatives, who will be available to offer insight and advice to businesses looking to develop their international trade plans.
 
 

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

How are UK salmon producers expanding exports beyond traditional European markets?What challenges do UK shellfish exporters face when reaching Asian buyers?Which farming methods are increasing land-based salmon production?How is China developing its domestic aquaculture capacity?What role do international trade shows play in opening seafood markets?
chinaeventsEvents & WebinarsEvents & Webinars NewsLand Based Farming & HatcheriesProcessingSea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Maintenance Engineer (Electrician) - Mowi Scotland
Kyleakin, Isle of SkyeKyleakin, Isle of Skye£45,340 per annum£45,340 per annum
Water Quality Team Leader - Waverley Court - 16170_1789552241 - City of Edinburgh Council
EH8 8BGEH8 8BG£40,501 to £47,639 per annum£40,501 to £47,639 per annum
Assistant Technician - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.