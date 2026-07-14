UK companies urged to attend Tokyo seafood expo

Seafood businesses are being invited to book their place on the UK pavilion at the 2026 Japan International Seafood & Technology Expo in Tokyo next month.

The UK seafood industry’s support organisation Seafish, in partnership with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and Seafood Scotland, will again host the UK pavilion, providing British seafood exporters with a platform to showcase their companies and products to prospective buyers.

Held over three days from 29-31 August – the Japan International Seafood & Technology Expo is one of the primary seafood trade exhibition events in Asia, attracting seafood companies and buyers from across the region and further afield.

As part of its annual plan for 2026/27, Seafish has focused its priorities into three strategic outcomes, one of which is a commitment to “smoother and expanding seafood trade” and CEO Colin Faulkner believes events like the expo present a great opportunity for UK seafood businesses looking to grow their international trade.

He said: “By supporting UK companies at the Japan International Seafood & Technology Expo, we’re helping them build valuable commercial relationships, showcase the quality of UK seafood and access new opportunities in an important market.

“As set out in Seafish’s Annual Plan, we’re committed to delivering smoother and expanding seafood trade by helping businesses navigate the complexities of international markets and reduce barriers to trade.

UK registered seafood companies attending can apply for a free-of-charge branded podium on the UK pavilion. These free-standing podiums act as company-specific reception desks and provide a focal point for exporters engaging with visitors and prospective customers.

Andy Gray, Seafish Trade Engagement Manager said: “Feedback from UK companies that have attended recent expos in Tokyo has highlighted significant trade wins and further expectations for growth.”

There will be a live kitchen for recipe sampling and product demonstrations, free-of-charge branded podiums for UK exporters and support from Seafish, Seafood Scotland and Defra staff.

UK Government trade specialists will be available throughout the event and interpreters will be on hand to help discussions.

The application form for the Expo is available online at the Seafish website.