Strong Q2 performance from Salmon Evolution

The pioneering land-based company Salmon Evolution delivered a solid operational performance this spring. Presenting its April to June second quarter update, it said the period was marked by improving biological performance in Phase 1 and a successful start-up of Phase 2.

Following commencement of operations in late April, Phase 2 has developed according to plan, the company said, with two successful smolt releases completed and preparations for the third release well underway.

The quarter produced a harvest volume of 945 metric tons (head on, gutted) along with improved biomass growth in Phase 1, with the full effect of recently implemented new feed and optimised operating protocols yet to materialise.

Salmon Evolution also said that key prerequisites for significant improvement in biomass growth in coming periods were in place and it was expecting this to spill over to harvest volumes and weights during the second half of 2026.

It is also reporting a strong start in phase 2, with design upgrades working as planned with a clear improvements in water quality.

Founded just nine years ago, Salmon Evolution is continuing to expand. The west Norway company is pioneering the hybrid flow-through system (HFS) which it says creates optimal growth conditions in a controlled environment on land.