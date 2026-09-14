Seafood industry stages huge beach clean

Scores of Norwegian volunteers took part in a major beach clean up in the salmon farming and coastal areas around Bodø at the weekend.

Several organisations were involved and they included a variety of organisations including the Norwegian Seafood Council, the Norwegian Raw Fish Association, Fiskebåt, Norwegian Industry, Seafood Norway, FHF, Seafood Companies, the Norwegian Fishermen’s Association, the Pelagic Association and the Norwegian Herring Sales Association.

It is important for us to collaborate with good environmental organisations, and therefore a united seafood industry has established a close relationship with Keep Norway Clean. says communications advisor Espen Renø Svendsen at the Råfisklag (Norwegian seafood sales organisation).

The group included more than 400 school students and volunteers who took part in the effort, followed by a well-deserved reward for everyone involved.

Andreas Fjellheim, who was named the world’s best young chef two years ago, served home-made fish burgers to both adults and children.

“It was nice way to round off the clean-up campaign,” says the seafood council communications manager .

Project manager Ingeborg Rønning said: “It is important that the fishing and aquaculture industry takes its responsibility as a source of marine litter in Norway, and actively contributes to both prevention and cleanup.

“We greatly appreciate the support and commitment from the seafood industry,” He added.

During Beach Clean-up Week in 2021, a total of 3,675 kilos (just over four tons) of waste was picked up in Bodø. The group expect to break that record.