ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Seafood industry stages huge beach clean

News14 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Scores of Norwegian volunteers took part in a major beach clean up in the salmon farming and coastal areas around Bodø at the weekend.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Volunteers working on major coast clean up Vince Spt 26
Volunteers working on major coast clean up
Several organisations were involved and they included a variety of organisations including the Norwegian Seafood Council, the Norwegian Raw Fish Association, Fiskebåt, Norwegian Industry, Seafood Norway, FHF, Seafood Companies, the Norwegian Fishermen’s Association, the Pelagic Association and the Norwegian Herring Sales Association.
 
It is important for us to collaborate with good environmental organisations, and therefore a united seafood industry has established a close relationship with Keep Norway Clean. says communications advisor Espen Renø Svendsen at the Råfisklag (Norwegian seafood sales organisation).
 
The group included more than 400 school students and volunteers who took part in the effort, followed by a well-deserved reward for everyone involved.
 
 Andreas Fjellheim, who was named the world’s best young chef two years ago, served home-made fish burgers to both adults and children.
 
“It was nice way to round off the clean-up campaign,”  says the seafood council communications manager .
 
Project manager Ingeborg Rønning said: “It is important that the fishing and aquaculture industry takes its responsibility as a source of marine litter in Norway, and actively contributes to both prevention and cleanup.
 
“We greatly appreciate the support and commitment from the seafood industry,” He added.
 
During Beach Clean-up Week in 2021, a total of 3,675 kilos (just over four tons) of waste was picked up in Bodø. The group expect to break that record.

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

How are Norwegian salmon farmers reducing plastic waste before it reaches the sea?What marine litter sources have Fish Farmer identified around aquaculture sites?How does Keep Norway Clean work with seafood companies beyond beach clean-ups?Which technologies help aquaculture farms prevent lost equipment and marine debris?How are fishing and aquaculture equipment recovered from Norwegian waters?
beach cleaningEnvironment & SustainabilityNorwaySea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Industrial Electrician - Loch Duart Plc
DingwallDingwallSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Salmon High Care Back Shift Team Leader - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Salmon High Care (BTH) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Assistant Technician - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
IT Support Engineer - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.