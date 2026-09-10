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Scottish Ocean Cluster welcomes new Chair at inaugural Summit

News10 Sep 2026by Robert Outram

The former CEO at Associated Seafoods, Victor West, has been named as the Chair of the Scottish Ocean Cluster, the industry organisation set up to foster cooperation and reduce waste in the seafood industry.

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SOC Victor West (right) facilitates event panel session Credit Sandy Young
Victor West (right) facilitates a Scottish Ocean Cluster panel session (photo: Sandy Young)

The announcement was made at the Cluster’s inaugural Summit, which took place in Glasgow this week. 

 

Victor West said: “It’s a real honour and privilege to be selected as the first member of Scottish Ocean Cluster’s board. The demand for the Summit is testament to the hard work, research and engagement that has taken place over the past couple of years.

 

“The Summit has connected people who may not traditionally work together, generating insights and connections to help shape the Cluster’s future activity. Our focus now is on turning that collaboration into commercially viable opportunities that create greater value from Scotland’s seafood resource.”

 

An audience of more than 100 industry leaders, bio-processors, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors gathered at the University of Strathclyde’s Sir Jim McDonald Technology and Innovation Centre to explore how greater value can be created from by-products in Scotland’s seafood sector.

 

Delivered in partnership with the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) and Seafood Scotland, the Summit is the largest in a series of autumn engagement events aiming to strengthen collaboration between stakeholders across seafood, biotechnology, academia, government and investment.

 

At the Summit, a diverse mix of cross-sector delegates exchanged ideas, shared expertise and explored opportunities for collaboration while showcasing Scotland’s growing leadership in the circular blue economy.

 

Keynote speakers and panellists throughout the day included Thor Sigfusson, founder of the world’s first Ocean Cluster in Iceland, Melanie Siggs, Global Head of Seafood for LRQA, Mark Bustard, CEO of IBioIC, and Donna Fordyce – CEO of Seafood Scotland and lead on the Scottish Cluster’s steering group.

 

The programme, which also included insights from David Leiper, Managing Director of Seafood Ecosse, Hatch Blue’s Wayne Murphy and Robert Gordon University’s Fiona Campbell, highlighted the untapped potential of Scotland’s seafood by-products, with applications spanning textiles, animal feed, nutraceuticals, construction and chemical manufacturing.

The Scottish Ocean Cluster Summit Victor West (Chair) Donna Fordyce (CEO) and Thor Sigfusson Credit Sandy Young
At the Scottish Ocean Cluster Summit: Victor West (Chair, left) Donna Fordyce (CEO) and Thor Sigfusson (right) (photo:Sandy Young)

Donna Fordyce, CEO of Seafood Scotland and leader of the Scottish Ocean Cluster steering group, said: “The Summit marks an incredible milestone for the Cluster and the next stage in our journey to unlock more value from one of Scotland’s greatest national resources.

 

“Victor brings unrivalled industry knowledge and experience, and the steering group is exceptionally confident in the strength of his leadership as we progress at pace into the next phase of the Scottish Ocean Cluster.

 

“The participation from stakeholders from around the world, including Thor Sigfusson from the inspirational Iceland Ocean Cluster, has given us a fantastic chance to learn from international success while showcasing the exciting work already happening here in Scotland.”

 

Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, Jim Fairlie, said: "I am pleased to see the Scottish Ocean Cluster take this important next step, and I welcome the shared commitment shown by partners working together to maximise the environmental, economic, and social benefits that Scotland’s seas can offer.

 

“As the Cluster enters its next phase, this Summit has provided a timely opportunity to build consensus on future priorities, strengthen collaboration and drive forward innovative approaches. Our funding reflects confidence in the Cluster’s potential to unlock new economic opportunities for the seafood sector and help keep Scotland at the forefront of sustainable marine and seafood development.

 

“I look forward to hearing more about the actions and priorities arising from the Summit, and to seeing the Cluster’s ambitions translated into tangible outcomes for Scotland’s marine economy."

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

What lessons has Iceland’s Ocean Cluster offered Scotland’s seafood industry?How are seafood by-products being turned into new materials and products?What role is industrial biotechnology playing in seafood waste processing?Which Scottish companies are commercialising seafood by-products?What seafood by-products are available for higher-value processing in Scotland?
Environment & SustainabilityProcessingProducts and InnovationsScotlandScottish Ocean Clusterunited kingdomWaste Handling - Processing
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