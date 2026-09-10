Scottish Ocean Cluster welcomes new Chair at inaugural Summit

The former CEO at Associated Seafoods, Victor West, has been named as the Chair of the Scottish Ocean Cluster, the industry organisation set up to foster cooperation and reduce waste in the seafood industry.

The announcement was made at the Cluster’s inaugural Summit, which took place in Glasgow this week.

Victor West said: “It’s a real honour and privilege to be selected as the first member of Scottish Ocean Cluster’s board. The demand for the Summit is testament to the hard work, research and engagement that has taken place over the past couple of years.

“The Summit has connected people who may not traditionally work together, generating insights and connections to help shape the Cluster’s future activity. Our focus now is on turning that collaboration into commercially viable opportunities that create greater value from Scotland’s seafood resource.”

An audience of more than 100 industry leaders, bio-processors, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors gathered at the University of Strathclyde’s Sir Jim McDonald Technology and Innovation Centre to explore how greater value can be created from by-products in Scotland’s seafood sector.

Delivered in partnership with the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) and Seafood Scotland, the Summit is the largest in a series of autumn engagement events aiming to strengthen collaboration between stakeholders across seafood, biotechnology, academia, government and investment.

At the Summit, a diverse mix of cross-sector delegates exchanged ideas, shared expertise and explored opportunities for collaboration while showcasing Scotland’s growing leadership in the circular blue economy.

Keynote speakers and panellists throughout the day included Thor Sigfusson, founder of the world’s first Ocean Cluster in Iceland, Melanie Siggs, Global Head of Seafood for LRQA, Mark Bustard, CEO of IBioIC, and Donna Fordyce – CEO of Seafood Scotland and lead on the Scottish Cluster’s steering group.

The programme, which also included insights from David Leiper, Managing Director of Seafood Ecosse, Hatch Blue’s Wayne Murphy and Robert Gordon University’s Fiona Campbell, highlighted the untapped potential of Scotland’s seafood by-products, with applications spanning textiles, animal feed, nutraceuticals, construction and chemical manufacturing.