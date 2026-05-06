Scottish farmed salmon survival hits 99.1%

The monthly survival rate for farmed salmon in Scotland reached a record 99.1% in March, according to figures released today by the industry’s body Salmon Scotland.

The latest figures represent the best performance for March since reporting began in 2018. The previous record was set in March 2025 when survival stood at 98.98%.

Survival across the first quarter of the year also reached a record high, averaging 99.03 per cent between January and March, the strongest start to a year.

The record start to 2026 follows a strong 2025, when monthly survival averaged around 98.3 per cent across the year.

Salmon Scotland pointed out that, since 2018, salmon farmers have invested more than £1 billion in innovation across veterinary care, technology, and stock management, helping to improve survival rates and strengthen resilience.

Fish mortality has been a bone of contention for this industry and its critics, including the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Affairs and Islands Committee, which recently published a report that concluded the level of survival in the industry was still too low.