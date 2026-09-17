Salmon prices stable, but export volumes remain high

Norwegian fresh salmon prices held steady last week, in fact showing a small increase, according to the monitoring organisation Statistics Norway.

The most surprising development over the past three months, however, has been the huge rise in export volumes.

They have come close to doubling in size, over a period marked by conflict in the Middle East which is continuing to disrupt air routes.

Over Easter, normally a period of high demand, export volumes averaged around 16,000 to 18,000 metric tons a week.

At the beginning of the 2026, when the Chinese New Year celebrations are underway and salmon sales take off, they were around the 20,000 ton figure.

Over the past four weeks, exports were touching the 30,000 ton per week mark, some 6,000 tons up on the same period in 2025.

Demand for farmed salmon has never been higher, although prices continue to be quite low, barely touching production costs in some cases.

Statistics Norway says the fresh salmon price in the period 7-13 September came to NOK 70.18 per kilo (£5.56), up by 0.7% or NOK 0.47 per kilo over the previous seven day period.

It may be that with the approach of autumn prices are starting to stabilise, but the market often defies predictions.

The export volume last week was 30,111 tons, 687 tons down on the previous week.

Frozen salmon prices rose by NOK 1.7 to NOK 69.77 per kilo (£5.53) on a volume of 697 tons, some 151 tons up on the previous week.

It should be noted that the Statistics Norway figures include all weight classes and fish sold on contract.