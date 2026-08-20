Salmon Evolution Q2 hit by depressed market

Salmon Evolution says weak salmon prices impacted on the company’s financial results during the second quarter this year.

The land-based company was still able to deliver progress in phase one and said it has initiated operations in phase two, in accordance with its plan. It is also on track for substantial production growth and improving unit economics over the coming 12 months with a plan to release a combined 2.8 million smolt in phases 1 and 2 for 2026, which will be up 65% on 2025.

The weak prices resulted in a farming EBITDA of NOK 3 million (£236,000) , making the year to date figure of NOK 14.6 million (£1.15m) .

The larger group EBITDA resulted in a loss of NOK -11.1 million (£875,000) , resulting in a year to date figure of minus NOK -1.7 million (£134,000).

Farming costs between April and June were NOK 71 per kilo, slightly down on the previous quarter.

CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen said: “With Phase 1 steadily improving and Phase 2 ramping up according to plan, Salmon Evolution is entering a period of substantial growth.

“We expect production volumes to more than double over the next 12 months, driving better unit economics and profitability. Combined with an expected recovery in salmon prices, this puts us in a good position as we enter what we believe will be one of the most exciting phases in the company’s history.”

The updated full-year 2026 harvest guidance is now approximately 6,000 tons HOG, down from a previous target of 7,000 tons.

Salmon Evolution said this was due to lower than anticipated biomass production in the first part of the year.

The company expects harvest weights to improve as biomass growth accelerates and capacity utilization reaches 85%, targeting average harvest weights above 4 kilograms HOG.

Salmon Evolution withdrew from a jointly owned farm project in South Korea at the start of the year.