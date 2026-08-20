ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Salmon Evolution Q2 hit by depressed market

News20 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

Salmon Evolution says weak salmon prices impacted on the company’s financial results during the second quarter this year.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Salmon Evolution scene vince 17 june 25
Salmon Evolution tanks

The land-based company was still able to deliver progress in phase one and said it has initiated operations in phase two, in accordance with its plan. It is also on track for substantial production growth and improving unit economics over the coming 12 months with a plan to release a combined 2.8 million smolt in phases 1 and 2 for 2026, which will be up 65% on 2025.

 

The weak prices resulted in a farming EBITDA of NOK 3 million (£236,000) , making the year to date figure of NOK 14.6 million (£1.15m) .

 

The larger group EBITDA resulted in a loss of NOK -11.1 million (£875,000) , resulting in a year to date figure of minus NOK -1.7 million (£134,000).

 

Farming costs between April and June were NOK 71 per kilo, slightly down on the previous quarter.

 

CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen said: “With Phase 1 steadily improving and Phase 2 ramping up according to plan, Salmon Evolution is entering a period of substantial growth.

 

“We expect production volumes to more than double over the next 12 months, driving better unit economics and profitability. Combined with an expected recovery in salmon prices, this puts us in a good position as we enter what we believe will be one of the most exciting phases in the company’s history.”

 

The updated full-year 2026 harvest guidance is now approximately 6,000 tons HOG, down from a previous target of 7,000 tons.

 

Salmon Evolution said this was due to lower than anticipated biomass production in the first part of the year.

 

The company expects harvest weights to improve as biomass growth accelerates and capacity utilization reaches 85%, targeting average harvest weights above 4 kilograms HOG.

 

Salmon Evolution withdrew from a jointly owned farm project in South Korea at the start of the year.

Trond-Hakon-Schaug-Pettersen_20250128.jpg
Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen
Europe - NordicsLand Based Farming & HatcheriesMarkets & PricesNorwaysalmonSalmon Evolution
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Feeder/Operations Technician (Stornoway) - Mowi Scotland
Stornoway, Western IslesStornoway, Western Isles£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Salmon High Care (BTH) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Marine Site Manager - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
Isle of ScalpayIsle of Scalpay£57,196 per annum£57,196 per annum
Freshwater Operative (AX) - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XFIV54 8XF£32,469.30 per annum£32,469.30 per annum
Marine Operative - Net Washing North (7 days on/off) - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
Isle of BenbeculaIsle of Benbecula£31,065.40 per annum£31,065.40 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.