Salar Smokehouse celebrates double win at the Scotland Food and Drink Awards

Salar’s owners Iain and Emma MacRury said afterwards: “To come away with two awards at the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards is something Emma and I are incredibly proud of. To have our Flaky Smoked Salmon recognised in both categories is a fantastic achievement, and one that means a huge amount to us personally.”

Produced on the Isle of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides, Salar’s Flaky Smoked Salmon is made in small batches using carefully selected superior salmon. Each fillet is salted, hand cured and smoked in Salar’s unique hand-built kilns, creating a distinctive flavour, firm texture and chestnut-brown finish.

The double success comes at an important time for Salar Smokehouse, following the move into its new purpose-built production premises on Benbecula.

Iain MacRury added: “We want to thank our whole team for the pride, care, hard work and plenty of love they put into Salar every day. We also want to thank all of our suppliers, whose quality products and support are such an important part of what we do.

“And of course, a huge thank you to our customers — from independent shops, farm shops and delis to our larger retail customers and everyone who buys directly from us. Your continued support means a great deal.

“We also want to thank our friends, supporters and the wider community who have backed Salar along the way. Being an independent business here in the Outer Hebrides, that support really does make a difference.

“To see something made here in Benbecula recognised at this level is incredibly special. Emma and I are very proud of what we have achieved together and extremely grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey.”

Other winners at the awards included Edgefield Craft Butchers (Overall Product of the Year), Bon Accord Soft Drinks (Healthy or Free From Product of the Year) and Howies Restaurants (Best for Scottish – Independent Business category).