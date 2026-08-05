SAIC appoints first sector advisory committee to steer new era

Sarah Riddle, Principal Officer at SAIC, said: “With our first sector advisory committee, we wanted to ensure that SAIC’s work truly reflects the needs, priorities, and ambitions of the entire aquaculture sector. This group brings together expertise from finfish, flatfish, shellfish, seaweed, academia, health, the supply chain and even the regulator, giving us access to a broad range of voices and perspectives.

“As SAIC enters a new chapter, it’s vital that we draw on as many points of view as possible. The committee will ensure we prioritise the needs of the sector so that we can maximise the impact, reach, and output of collaborative R&D, delivering tangible benefits for producers of all species. At the same time, it will support our aims strengthening innovation across Scotland and the long‑term sustainability and competitiveness of the sector.”

Innovation is widely seen as critical to helping Scotland’s aquaculture sector – which contributes £468 million in annual gross value added (GVA) to the economy – grow sustainably. From its inception in 2013 to the beginning of 2026, SAIC invested £10.8 million in collaborative R&D projects and brought in £70.6 million in additional funding.

As part of its next chapter, SAIC recently announced a call for expressions of interest in new project funding, receiving an unprecedented level of interest from the sector.

Rob Wilson, Chair of SAIC, added: “We’ve been hugely encouraged by the volume and quality of expressions of interest we’ve received since we shared our initial plans for a new funding call. It’s clear that right across the sector – from finfish and shellfish to seaweed and emerging species – there is real appetite to push forward with collaborative R&D.

“The calibre of the people who have joined the sector advisory committee gives us even greater confidence in SAIC’s future direction. Together, they bring an exceptional breadth and depth of experience, as well as valuable insight from across the sector. Their collective knowledge will ensure we can support projects that deliver meaningful impact for producers, the supply chain, and the wider Scottish aquaculture community.”