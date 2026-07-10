A new study has identified a way to detect whether fish have been raised on a plant-based regime, or whether fishmeal has been part of their diet.

Aquafeed: how can you tell what's in it?

Aquafeed: how can you tell what's in it?

A project led by not-for-profit organisation F3 - Future of Fish Feed has developed a tool to detect and trace dietary fishmeal in farm-raised fish, providing the aquaculture industry with a new method to verify feed sources.

F3 aims to reduce or even eliminate wild-caught marine ingredients from the diet of farmed fish – even carnivorous species like salmon.

The study analysed carbon and nitrogen isotope data from fish muscle samples collected during feeding trials involving seven aquaculture species, along with feed samples from two trials, to determine whether isotopic signatures could detect and trace the use of fishmeal in aquaculture feeds.

The research team found that nitrogen isotope δ15N shows strong potential as a marker for identifying the presence or absence of fishmeal in aquaculture feeds. These findings, published in the journal Fishes, suggest that δ15N could serve as a reliable indicator of fishmeal use in aquaculture feeds, regardless of other dietary components.

“As next-generation feed ingredients scale and aquaculture producers adopt formulation strategies that reduce reliance on marine ingredients, isotopic analysis could help validate sustainability claims, detect potential fraud, and strengthen consumer confidence,” said the study’s senior author Michael Tlusty, professor of sustainability & food solutions at the University of Massachusetts Boston and judge of the F3 Challenge.

Across nearly all species examined, the researchers found that fish fed diets containing fishmeal exhibited higher δ15N values, while fish raised on plant-based feeds showed the lowest values and those fed mixed plant- and animal-based diets fell in between. Importantly, other feed ingredients—including alternative lipid sources such as fish oil and algal oil, as well as animal proteins like poultry byproduct meal—did not appear to influence the δ15N signature.

The results showed isotopic markers are well suited to identify large differences in the percentage of fishmeal included in the diet. More work will be required to determine the limit of detection of fish meal inclusion.