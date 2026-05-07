Redox moves to buy filtration solution business

Aquaculture supplier Redox AS has entered into an agreement to acquire a filtration specialist, Filtra AS.

Norway-based Redox is a supplier of oxygen and water treatment systems that contribute towards improving fish welfare and biosecurity. It is owned by Bluefront Equity.

Filtra, Redox’s acquisition target, delivers water and air purification solutions to the aquaculture and maritime industries as well as onshore industrial applications. The company’s headquarters are in Skodje, in Aalesund municipality, Møre and Romsdal county in Norway.

Asbjørn Skaro, CEO of Redox, said: “Filtra is a unique centre of excellence for filtration solutions. The company has extensive experience in the treatment of air, water and fluids, with a strong focus on delivering future‑oriented solutions. Bringing Filtra into the Redox family enables us to offer fish farmers, the maritime sector and other industries an even more comprehensive portfolio of products and services.”

Within the maritime sector and the aquaculture industry, Filtra delivers a wide range of solutions for particle removal and neutralisation of bacteria and other microorganisms, including UV disinfection of intake water for land‑based aquaculture facilities and treatment of potable water on board vessels.

Filtra’s broad product portfolio includes UV disinfection systems, water treatment solutions, filter housings, filter cartridges and filter bags, automatic filters, chemical dosing systems, carbon filters, RO (reverse osmosis) systems, ventilation filters and potable water coolers. Filtra also delivers service, spare parts and maintenance for its products.

Managing Director Osvald Ringstad, who founded Filtra in 2006, will remain with the company until 1 September 2026. Following this date he will support Filtra as a consultant.

He said: “After 20 years with Filtra, it is with both pride and a sense of sentiment that I prepare the company for its next chapter. The strong industrial fit with Redox is clear to see. We share a philosophy of being agile and of developing innovative solutions in close collaboration with our customers – delivering standard products where appropriate and tailored solutions when required. We look forward to becoming part of the Redox family.”

Asbjørn Skaro said: “Filtra is a well-run company with highly competent people who are experts within their respective niches. That is something we intend to build on. Our goal is to create more activity and, over time, additional jobs.”