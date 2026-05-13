Record high first quarter revenues from Mowi

Mowi today reported its second best results for a Q1 period, with an operational profit of €221m (£192m) and seasonally high revenues of €1.54bn (£1.3bn).

The world’s largest Atlantic salmon farmer said it has never had better seasonal revenues and harvest volumes for the January to March period.

Mowi harvested 136,000 tonnes in the first quarter and expects to harvest 605,000 tonnes in total in 2026. This represents annualised growth of 8.3%.

Volume growth is one of Mowi’s strategic pillars and the farming business has seen impressive growth in recent years. In just a few years, Mowi has grown from a 400,000-tonne farmer to a 600,000-tonne farmer.

CEO Ivan Vindheim said: “I am extremely impressed with my 11,700 colleagues around the world who continue to deliver record volumes, record earnings and not least extremely good operational and cost performance.”

Salmon prices fell in the January to March period, as a result of extremely high supply growth of 14%.

Despite this, Mowi delivered relatively solid results for the quarter at €221m compared with €214m (£186m) last year.

Mowi’s Q1 report said that supply growth has now normalised and is expected to remain at 0% for the rest of 2026, and to be around 1% in 2027, according to analysts Kontali.