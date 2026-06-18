Norcod reports solid all round start to 2026

The Norwegian cod farmer Norcod has reported a first quarter performance of stable operations and strong biological development, with better growth than budgeted.

Norcod is one of the leading players in Norway's growing farmed cod sector

Norcod is one of the leading players in Norway's growing farmed cod sector

The Norwegian company chalked up NOK 31 million (£2.4m) in revenues due to a harvest of limited volumes and smaller sized fish at the end of the quarter.

The operating loss at NOK 12 million (just under £1m) was an improvement from previous quarters, says the company. The operating loss for Q4 last year was NOK 47 million (£3.6m).

The quarterly production cost at sea ended at 73.4 NOK per kg (WFE), impacted by the limited harvest volumes of smaller sized fish totalling 404 tons

Norcod said there were no incidents or extraordinary mortality during the quarter.

The report added: “The combination of low mortality and higher than expected growth has strengthened biomass development during the quarter, with a 35% increase in biomass at sea volumes, measured in tonnes.

“This provides a solid foundation for Norcod’s harvest plan and operational targets for 2026. Harvest volumes in Q1 were intentionally low and harvesting first commenced towards the end of the quarter, supplying strategic customers whilst continuing biomass growth for higher average weights.

“Strong growth performance and good control of maturation allowed the fish to remain longer at sea and continue building biomass in line with the company’s production plan.”

Norcod said it is continuing to progress according to its growth strategy, increasing biomass, strengthening operational consistency and preparing for significantly higher harvest volumes from 2027 onwards.

During the second quarter this year, Norcod secured additional financing to support the continued scaling of the company.

The financing package includes NOK 120 million (£9.4m) in increased debt facilities from DNB, NOK 100 million (£7.8m) in new equity and shareholder loan, as well as a NOK 50 million (£3.9m) loan from Innovation Norway, subject to a final committee approval.

This, it says, strengthens the company’s financial platform and supports continued execution of the growth plan.