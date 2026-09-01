Norcod progresses but profit remains elusive

Norcod saw biomass and revenue increasing in the first half of this year, but while losses were reduced the cod farmer is not yet in the black.

The company said the first half of 2026 was characterised by strong growth, stable operations and significant stocking activity as the company builds production for higher future harvest volumes.

With biomass increasing and new production now established at key sites, Norcod believes it is well positioned to benefit from this build-up through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

Good biological conditions and continued planned restocking of sites supported biomass growth during the second quarter.

Biomass at sea increased from 4,123 tons at the start of Q2 to 5,390 tons at quarter end, representing a net increase of 31% measured in tons.

The second quarter revenues totalled NOK 57 million (£4.5m) from a low harvest volume of 791 tons, representing an increase on 21% in operating revenue per kilo year on year( YoY).

Norcod made a Q2 operating loss of NOK 20 million (£1.6m) with a 31% improvement in the EBIT-margin YoY.

The quarterly production cost at sea decreased to 55.6 NOK per kilo (whole fish equivalent), with an expected further reduction later this year as the company continues to harvest more optimal size.

Norcod said 96.45% of harvested volume during the quarter achieved superior quality and there was continued strong market development with achieved sales prices close to 8% above market average.

Biomass at sea increased with 31% during Q2, with zero incidents or extraordinary mortality, the report added.

Norcod says it remains on track with its production growth plan and target harvest volumes of 13,000 - 15,000 tons in 2027, supported by strong biological performance, increasingly standardised operations and secured production and juvenile capacity.

The company is also progressing towards the new ASC Farm Standard, targeting certification during the autumn. This is expected to strengthen Norcod’s market position and provide access to new customers and retail channels.

Installation of a new fish oil facility at Kråkøy is underway, to increase utilisation of each harvested fish and create additional value on the growing volumes of cod produced.