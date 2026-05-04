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Newfoundland aquaculture industry names its new director

News04 May 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

The Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA) has announced that Bradley George will be serving as its new Executive Director, starting 11 May.

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Bradley George

NAIA said that Bradley George is a senior leader and public affairs professional with over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, industry advocacy, government relations, and member-based organisation management.

 

The Association added: “With a solid understanding of board governance and financial stewardship, Bradley has a demonstrated track record leading provincial advocacy offices, advising policy and decision-makers, and fostering multi-stakeholder relationships.

 

Sheldon George, President, NAIA  said: “Bradley is joining NAIA at an exciting time for aquaculture in our province. Following record-high production volume in 2025, the aquaculture sector is expected to continue to grow through responsible and sustainable development. I look forward to working closely with Bradley to increase awareness, support, and growth in Newfoundland and Labrador’s blue economy.”

 

Bradley George added: “The aquaculture industry is at the heart of Newfoundland and Labrador’s economic future.

 

“I am passionate about the innovation happening in this sector and look forward to working with our members and partners so that NAIA can continue to be a strong, effective voice for such a modern and resilient industry.”

CanadaNAIANewfoundland Aquaculture Industry AssociationpeoplesalmonSea Farming
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