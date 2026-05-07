New Zealand aims to streamline aquaculture regime

“Changes to the National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture will remove unnecessary complexity and cost for aquaculture operators,” RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said.

“These changes support marine farmers to refine their operations within existing footprints, trial new approaches and adopt better practices, without lowering the bar for environmental protection.

“The amendments also provide councils with clearer national direction about how certain activities should be assessed, reducing unnecessary variation and uncertainty across the country.”

The aquaculture sector employs more than 3,000 people, provides food for New Zealanders, and generates NZ $650 million (£285m) in exports annually.

Bishop added: “Prior to these changes, marine farmers were required to undergo a complex and difficult consenting process to make even minor changes to their operations. These changes reduce the administrative and financial burden of consenting and reconsenting, and introduce rules that ensure sustainability while allowing for the kind of flexibility and innovation that our economy and communities need.”

When the updated National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture come into effect on 4 June, councils will need to apply the amended rules to new permitted activities and when making decisions on marine aquaculture consents.

“These updates are another step in making the resource management system more workable and proportionate, while still protecting our marine environment,” Bishop said.