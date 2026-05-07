New addition to Folden Akva fleet

Aquaculture services and construction company Folden Akva has received a new multi-purpose vessel from the builders, Moen Marin.

The MS Tord was originally designed as a blue-water vessel, but has been further developed in collaboration with the customer into a flexible multi-purpose vessel that covers a wide range of services, said Moen Marin sales director Robin Johansen.

Norway based Folden Akva said the MS Tord will help strengthen its services, both in terms of efficiency and diversity.

The boat is designed with a large 130 cubic metre cargo space with RSW (refrigerated sea water).

Folden Akva added: “With a cruising speed of about 10 knots, and 24-hour manned operation, the boat will be able to serve fish farming customers throughout Northern Norway with rapid mobilisation.

The MS Tord will go into operation almost immediately.

Folden Akva CEO Kristoffer Andreassen said: “We are very lucky with the crew on board, which consists of people with long experience from the service boat industry.

“I am certain that the services that Tord will deliver will contribute to increasing value creation for our fish farming customers.”

Robin Johansen said: “Over the years, Folden Akva has demonstrated high professional competence and a clear understanding of operational needs, which is reflected in all eight vessels that have been delivered from Moen Marin to Folden Akva AS to date.”