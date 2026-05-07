ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

New addition to Folden Akva fleet

News07 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

Aquaculture services and construction company Folden Akva has received a new multi-purpose vessel from the builders, Moen Marin.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Folden Akva new vessel MS Tord 20260507
MS Tord

The MS Tord was originally designed as a blue-water vessel, but has been further developed in collaboration with the customer into a flexible multi-purpose vessel that covers a wide range of services, said Moen Marin sales director Robin Johansen.

 

Norway based Folden Akva said the MS Tord will help strengthen its services, both in terms of efficiency and diversity.

 

The boat is designed with a large 130 cubic metre cargo space with RSW (refrigerated sea water).

 

Folden Akva added: “With a cruising speed of about 10 knots, and 24-hour manned operation, the boat will be able to serve fish farming customers throughout Northern Norway with rapid mobilisation.

 

The MS Tord will go into operation almost immediately.

 

Folden Akva CEO Kristoffer Andreassen said: “We are very lucky with the crew on board, which consists of people with long experience from the service boat industry.

 

“I am certain that the services that Tord will deliver will contribute to increasing value creation for our fish farming customers.”

 

Robin Johansen said: “Over the years, Folden Akva has demonstrated high professional competence and a clear understanding of operational needs, which is reflected in all eight vessels that have been delivered from Moen Marin to Folden Akva AS to date.”

Boats and BargesEurope - NordicsFolden AkvaMoen MarinNorwaySea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Related
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaHybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaCompetitive SalaryCompetitive Salary
Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames
KilmelfordKilmelfordFrom £33,000 per annumFrom £33,000 per annum
Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms
ShetlandShetland£43,800 - £48,000 per annum£43,800 - £48,000 per annum
Hatchery Technician (Anglesey) - Mowi Scotland
HolyheadHolyhead£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.