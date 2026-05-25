Måsøval set for strong growth as sale speculation continues

The Norwegian salmon farmer Måsøval, which has said it could go on the market later this year, has reported a first quarter jump in biomass and its operating profit. Sales, however, were down.

The company’s operating revenues between January and March amounted to NOK 510m (£40.8m), down by NOK 681m (£54m) 12 months earlier. Måsøval said the decrease was primarily driven by lower harvested volumes, totalling 4,712 metric tons compared to 5,226 tons in Q1 2025. Other operating revenues decreased by NOK 27m (£2.16m).

A few weeks ago, Måsøval said it was conducting a major review of the business which could involve a sale. This has led to speculation that one or all of Norway’s big three (Mowi, SalMar and Leroy) could put in a bid.

The group reported an operational EBIT of NOK 28m (£2.2m) for Q1, an improvement from NOK 22m in the same quarter last year.

Net financial expenses totalled NOK 38m (£3m). The fair value adjustment of biomass was negative by NOK 77m (£6.1m).

The loss before tax amounted to NOK 92m (£7.3m), while total tax income for the quarter was NOK 41m (£3.3m).

CEO Helge Kvalvik said: “We enter the second quarter with record-high biomass, strong growth rates, and robust fish health - providing an excellent foundation for an improved operational and financial performance going forward.”

He added: “The increased sea production reflects the structured and dedicated work carried out by our teams across fish health, biosecurity, improved smolt quality and operational excellence - all central priorities in the Group’s strategy.”

The report said the group experienced positive development across key drivers which included record-high biomass entering the second quarter, cost reductions expected across all segments and regions in Q2, harvest volume guidance for full-year 2026 increased from 27,200 GWT to 28,000 GWT and an improved superior share from 62% Q1 2025 to 85% Q1 2026.