ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Loch Duart Salmon nets new customers in tough quarter

News03 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

Independent Scottish fish farmer Loch Duart Salmon recorded an operating loss of £960,000 in the period between January and March this year.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
LochDuartfarmteamatwork2e17168
Loch Duart faced tough market conditons but gained some new customers

The Sutherland based company’s financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March the following year.

 

The operating loss, the directors said, was driven largely by a low market price environment and the fact that only 11% of the year’s total harvest fell within the quarter.

 

Loch Duart said: “The group continued to achieve a handsome premium to market of 30% relative to its reference market price in the quarter, in line with prior years.”

 

The operating result was helped by a £1.733m biomass insurance claim settlement related to the material mortality reported in the in third quarter.

 

The report added: “The company’s operational focus is currently on maximising average weight and tonnage for the current financial year – full year 2026-27.”

 

The year also saw 8,142 metric tons harvested, a rise from 5,620 tons. During the quarter the company received additional equity from its sole shareholder, amounting to £8.3m.

 

Loch Duart said prices were 15% lower for the full financial year because of market conditions, driven by a higher supply.

 

On a brighter note it said the company: “….managed to open trade with new customers in several markets which enabled it to increase its premium relative to its reference price to 30% in the last quarter”.

 

The report added: “The position improved in Q4 relative to the earlier part of the year. The year saw increased output from the company’s investment in increased production, with 8,142 tons harvested, a rise from 5,620 tons in the prior year.

 

“Ex-farm costs in the quarter, although lower than the prior quarter, were 19.5% higher than prior year because of the material adverse mortality events, predominantly at one site.”

 

“Biomass at the quarter end was aided by good fish health and improved survival, on the basis of which indicative tonnage for 2026-2027 is around 11,000 tons.”

 

But the company does say the continuing deterioration of the Sterling (GBP) to NOK rate has resulted in the recognition of significant foreign exchange losses in relation to the GBP value of the NOK-denominated bond in Other Comprehensive Income.

 

Loch Duart SalmonsalmonScotlandSea Farmingunited kingdom
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Feed Operations Technician (ROC - Fort William) - Mowi Scotland
Fort William, LochaberFort William, Lochaber£30,387 to £34,032 per annum£30,387 to £34,032 per annum
Farm Technician (Kingairloch) - Mowi Scotland
Camasnacroise, LochaberCamasnacroise, Lochaber£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Biologist - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
PA31 8TAPA31 8TA£38,000 to £42,000 per annum£38,000 to £42,000 per annum
Environmental Project Manager - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
CairndowCairndow£50,000 to £58,000 per annum£50,000 to £58,000 per annum
Water Quality Risk Assessor - Waverley Court - 14469_1780041378 - City of Edinburgh Council
EH8 8BGEH8 8BG£34,452 to £40,501 per annum£34,452 to £40,501 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.