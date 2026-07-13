Krill oil growth spurs Aker BioMarine Q2

The krill oil producer Aker BioMarine produced second quarter revenues of US $57.9m (£42.5m), 5% higher than during the same period last year – but the company’s profits were down for the period, year on year.

Aker BioMarine’s adjusted EBITDA for Q2, at $12.9m (£9.7), was 4% lower than for same period in 2025.

The company said its Human Health Ingredients division delivered $34.1m (£25.3) in revenues, up 17% year on year.

Krill oil revenues continued their momentum, up 21% to $31.5m (£23.5m). The adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $15.9m (£11.8m).

Meanwhile, Consumer Health Products generated $26.4m (£19m) in revenue, down 6% year on year.

The company won a new Superba business ranking among the company’s largest customers

CEO Matts Johansen said: “We are also pleased to have secured a new Lysoveta contract worth US $4m in first-year revenues, in addition to a large win for Superba Krill oil, important commercial milestones for our ingredient portfolio.”

The company said growth was driven mainly by solid volumes, with price supported by product mix and a higher share of capsulated oil. Gross margin was stable, while EBITDA margin came in slightly below last year on higher SG&A following investments in the sales and marketing organisation.

Looking ahead, the report said the human health ingredients segment sees continued year-over-year growth and improved profits, supported by good underlying demand across multiple markets.

In Consumer Health Products, revenues are expected to return to modest growth. The Understory sales process is still ongoing with advanced discussions with one interested party.

Earlier this year, Aker BioMarine engaged Jefferies and Houlihan Lokey as investment banks to support the company in exploring interest in strategic alternatives for the Human Health Ingredient business unit, which indicates the company may be looking to sell it off.